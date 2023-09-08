DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 8th September 2023: +564% Increase in Turnover, NMB Winner of The Week

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) observed a remarkable surge in market activities, particularly in turnover, during the week ending Friday 8th September 2023, in comparison to the preceding week.

Turnover and Volume

From Monday, 4th September to Friday, 8th September 2023, the DSE recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 8,222.46 million from a total volume of 2,357,459 shares traded.

This represents a significant increase of 563.9% in turnover compared to the TZS 1,239.11 million from week 35.

The most active stocks in terms of volume traded were CRDB with a total of 362,289 shares traded throughout the week, NMB with a total of 94,960 shares traded, and NICO with a total of 113,319 shares traded.

Market Capitalisation

The total market capitalisation as of 8th September 2023 stood at TZS 14,911.35 billion, indicating an increase of 0.80% from TZS 14,792.46 billion as of 1st September 2023.

The domestic market capitalisation closed at TZS 11,296.46 billion, showing an increase of 1.79% from TZS 11,097.06 billion in week 35.

Bond Market

The bond market for the week recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 66.90 billion. This marks a decrease compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 69.80 billion.

All the activity in the bond market was attributed to government bonds, with no activity observed in the corporate bonds segment.

Indexes

The week saw varying movements in the different indexes on the DSE, with the Banks, Finance & Investment sector index (BI) showing the most robust growth.

All Share Index (DSEI) : The DSEI experienced a growth of 0.80%, moving from 1,773.92 on 1st September 2023 to 1,788.18 on 8th September 2023.

: The DSEI experienced a growth of 0.80%, moving from 1,773.92 on 1st September 2023 to 1,788.18 on 8th September 2023. Tanzania Share Index (TSI) : The TSI saw a more substantial increase of 1.80%, closing at 4,269.75 on 8th September 2023, up from 4,194.38 on 1st September 2023.

: The TSI saw a more substantial increase of 1.80%, closing at 4,269.75 on 8th September 2023, up from 4,194.38 on 1st September 2023. Industrial & Allied (IA) : The IA index remained relatively stable, with a minor increase of 0.03%, moving from 5,120.08 on 1st September 2023 to 5,121.60 on 8th September 2023.

: The IA index remained relatively stable, with a minor increase of 0.03%, moving from 5,120.08 on 1st September 2023 to 5,121.60 on 8th September 2023. Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) : The BI index experienced the most significant growth among the indexes, with an increase of 5.84%. It moved from 4,247.25 on 1st September 2023 to 4,495.40 on 8th September 2023.

: The BI index experienced the most significant growth among the indexes, with an increase of 5.84%. It moved from 4,247.25 on 1st September 2023 to 4,495.40 on 8th September 2023. Commercial Services (CS): The CS index remained unchanged over the week, maintaining its value at 2,159.53 from 1st September 2023 to 8th September 2023.

Index Closing Value 1st September 2023 Closing Value 8th September 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,773.92 1,788.18 0.80% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,194.38 4,269.75 1.80% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,120.08 5,121.60 0.03% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,247.25 4,495.40 5.84% Commercial Services (CS) 2,159.53 2,159.53 0.00%

Stock Performances

Winners of the Week:

NMB : Led the gainers with its stock price increasing by 9.90%.

: Led the gainers with its stock price increasing by 9.90%. TOL : Also experienced positive movement, with its stock price rising by 4.84%.

: Also experienced positive movement, with its stock price rising by 4.84%. NICO: Saw a modest growth, with its stock price increasing by 1.03%.

Losers of the Week:

MKCB : Experienced the most significant drop, declining by 8.70%.

: Experienced the most significant drop, declining by 8.70%. EABL : Saw a decrease of 3.54% over the week.

: Saw a decrease of 3.54% over the week. DCB: Declined by 3.45%.

The rest of the companies had no change in their closing prices.

Company Closing Price (TZS) 1st September 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 8th September 2023 Variation % CRDB 460 460 0.00% DCB 145 140 -3.45% DSE 1,820 1,820 0.00% EABL 2,260 2,180 -3.54% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,960 2,940 -0.68% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 395 390 -1.27% MBP 315 315 0.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 690 630 -8.70% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 485 490 1.03% NMB 4,040 4,440 9.90% NMG 340 335 -1.47% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,600 1,600 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,720 1,720 0.00% TICL 150 140 -6.67% TOL 620 650 4.84% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January, 2023 to 5th January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].