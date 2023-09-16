DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 15th September 2023: -87% Drop in Turnover, JHB Top Gainer of The Week

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) observed little activity during the week ending Friday 15th September 2023, compared to the preceding week.

Turnover and Volume

From Monday, 11th September to Friday, 15th September 2023, the DSE recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 1,002.90 million from a total volume of 1,291,445 shares traded.

This represents a decrease of 87.8% in turnover compared to the TZS 8,222.46 million from the previous week.

The most active stocks in terms of volume traded were CRDB with a total of 230,519 shares traded throughout the week, NMB with a total of 13,670 shares traded, and NICO with a total of 114,362 shares traded.

Market Capitalisation

The total market capitalisation as of 15th September 2023 stood at TZS 14,906.58 billion, indicating a decrease of 0.03% from TZS 14,911.35 billion as of 8th September 2023.

The domestic market capitalisation closed at TZS 11,296.38 billion, showing a slight decrease of 0.01% from TZS 11,296.46 billion in week 36.

Bond Market

The bond market for the week recorded a cumulative turnover.

All the activity in the bond market was attributed to government bonds, with no activity observed in the corporate bonds segment for most of the week, except for Tuesday.

Indexes

The All Share Index (DSEI) experienced a slight decrease of 0.03%, closing at 1,787.61 on 15th September 2023, down from 1,788.18 on 8th September 2023.

The value of all the other indexes remained unchanged.

Index Closing Value 1st September 2023 Closing Value 8th September 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,773.92 1,788.18 0.80% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,194.38 4,269.75 1.80% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,120.08 5,121.60 0.03% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,247.25 4,495.40 5.84% Commercial Services (CS) 2,159.53 2,159.53 0.00%

Stock Performances

JHL was the top gainer of the week, with its closing price increasing by 18.71% to TZS 3,490 on 15th September 2023 from TZS 2,940 on 8th September 2023.

The rest of the companies had no change in their closing prices.

Company Closing Price (TZS) 8th September 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 15th September 2023 Variation % CRDB 460 460 0.00% DCB 140 140 0.00% DSE 1,820 1,760 -3.30% EABL 2,180 2,180 0.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,940 3,490 18.71% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 390 375 -3.85% MBP 315 315 0.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 490 500 2.04% NMB 4,440 4,440 0.00% NMG 335 335 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,600 1,600 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,720 1,720 0.00% TICL 140 150 7.14% TOL 650 650 0.00% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

