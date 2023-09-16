DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 15th September 2023: -87% Drop in Turnover, JHB Top Gainer of The Week

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) observed little activity during the week ending Friday 15th September 2023, compared to the preceding week.
Turnover and Volume
From Monday, 11th September to Friday, 15th September 2023, the DSE recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 1,002.90 million from a total volume of 1,291,445 shares traded.
This represents a decrease of 87.8% in turnover compared to the TZS 8,222.46 million from the previous week.
The most active stocks in terms of volume traded were CRDB with a total of 230,519 shares traded throughout the week, NMB with a total of 13,670 shares traded, and NICO with a total of 114,362 shares traded.
Market Capitalisation
The total market capitalisation as of 15th September 2023 stood at TZS 14,906.58 billion, indicating a decrease of 0.03% from TZS 14,911.35 billion as of 8th September 2023.
The domestic market capitalisation closed at TZS 11,296.38 billion, showing a slight decrease of 0.01% from TZS 11,296.46 billion in week 36.
Bond Market
The bond market for the week recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS [sum of daily bond turnovers] billion. This marks a [percentage change] compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 66.90 billion.
All the activity in the bond market was attributed to government bonds, with no activity observed in the corporate bonds segment for most of the week, except for Tuesday.
Indexes
The All Share Index (DSEI) experienced a slight decrease of 0.03%, closing at 1,787.61 on 15th September 2023, down from 1,788.18 on 8th September 2023.
The value of all the other indexes remained unchanged.
|Index
|Closing Value 1st September 2023
|Closing Value 8th September 2023
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,773.92
|1,788.18
|0.80%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,194.38
|4,269.75
|1.80%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,120.08
|5,121.60
|0.03%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,247.25
|4,495.40
|5.84%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,159.53
|2,159.53
|0.00%
Stock Performances
- JHL was the top gainer of the week, with its closing price increasing by 18.71% to TZS 3,490 on 15th September 2023 from TZS 2,940 on 8th September 2023.
- TICL also saw a positive movement, with its closing price rising by 7.14% to TZS 150 on 15th September 2023 from TZS 140 on 8th September 2023.
- NICO experienced a slight increase in its closing price by 2.04% to TZS 500 on 15th September 2023 from TZS 490 on 8th September 2023.
- On the downside, DSE saw a decrease in its closing price by 3.30% to TZS 1,760 on 15th September 2023 from TZS 1,820 on 8th September 2023.
- KCB also experienced a decline in its closing price by 3.85% to TZS 375 on 15th September 2023 from TZS 390 on 8th September 2023.
The rest of the companies had no change in their closing prices.
|Company
|Closing Price (TZS) 8th September 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 15th September 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|460
|460
|0.00%
|DCB
|140
|140
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,820
|1,760
|-3.30%
|EABL
|2,180
|2,180
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,940
|3,490
|18.71%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|390
|375
|-3.85%
|MBP
|315
|315
|0.00%
|MCB
|320
|320
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|490
|500
|2.04%
|NMB
|4,440
|4,440
|0.00%
|NMG
|335
|335
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,600
|1,600
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,720
|1,720
|0.00%
|TICL
|140
|150
|7.14%
|TOL
|650
|650
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,120
|4,120
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].