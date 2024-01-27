Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 4 of 2024: DCB Up by 3.85%, KCB Down by -7.35%

The trading week from Monday 22nd to Friday 26th January 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited a continued decrease in both total turnover and trading volume.
Turnover and Volume
In week 4, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 1,406.91 million. This represents a decrease of approximately 22.8% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 1,822.67 million.
The total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 1,975,833, showing a decline of about 42.1% compared to the previous week’s trading volume of 3,412,896.
Most Active Stocks
The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, NMB, and TCCL.
The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:
- CRDB: 1,501,594 shares
- NMB: 71,933 shares
- TCCL: 71,908 shares
- TOL: 59,450 shares
- NICO: 46,638 shares
- TICL: 27,250 shares
- VODA: 25,289 shares
- DSE: 25,101 shares
- DCB: 13,109 shares
- TPCC: 3,569 shares
- SWIS: 1,358 shares
- MCB: 578 shares
- TBL: 110 shares
- PAL: 85 shares
Market Capitalization
As of Friday, 26th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,215.33 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,361.92 billion.
This indicates a decrease of 2.28% in the total market capitalization and an increase of 0.24% in the domestic market capitalization when compared to the data from Thursday, 19th January 2024 (TZS 14,547.16 billion and TZS 11,361.68 billion).
Bond Market
In Week 4 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity reached TZS 27.47 billion, covering both government and corporate bonds.
This indicates a decrease of approximately 57% compared to the previous week’s total of TZS 63.89 billion.
Indexes
The All Share Index (DSEI) saw a decrease of -2.28% while the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index saw a negligible increase of 0.01%.
The other indexes experienced no weekly variation.
|Index
|Closing Value 19th January 2024
|Closing Value 26th January 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,742.92
|1,703.16
|-2.28%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,289.41
|4,289.51
|0.00%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,148.26
|5,148.26
|0.00%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,539.05
|4,539.34
|0.01%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,144.37
|2,144.37
|0.00%
Stock Performances
DCB and DSE were the only stocks to show an increase in price from the previous week.
DCB’s stock price increased by 3.85% from TZS 130 to TZS 135, and DSE’s stock price increased by 1.11% from TZS 1,800 to TZS 1,820.
KCB, TICL, NMG, JHL, and EABL all showed a decrease in their stock value.
The worst-performing stock was KCB with a price decrease of -7.35%.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 19th January 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 26th January 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|460
|460
|0.00%
|DCB
|130
|135
|3.85%
|DSE
|1,800
|1,820
|1.11%
|EABL
|1,840
|1,820
|-1.09%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,800
|2,760
|-1.43%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|340
|315
|-7.35%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|510
|510
|0.00%
|NMB
|4,500
|4,500
|0.00%
|NMG
|325
|310
|-4.62%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,240
|1,240
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,300
|2,300
|0.00%
|TICL
|200
|190
|-5.00%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,080
|4,080
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
