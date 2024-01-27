Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 4 of 2024: DCB Up by 3.85%, KCB Down by -7.35%

The trading week from Monday 22nd to Friday 26th January 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited a continued decrease in both total turnover and trading volume.

Turnover and Volume

In week 4, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 1,406.91 million. This represents a decrease of approximately 22.8% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 1,822.67 million.

The total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 1,975,833, showing a decline of about 42.1% compared to the previous week’s trading volume of 3,412,896.

Most Active Stocks

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, NMB, and TCCL.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:

CRDB: 1,501,594 shares NMB: 71,933 shares TCCL: 71,908 shares TOL: 59,450 shares NICO: 46,638 shares TICL: 27,250 shares VODA: 25,289 shares DSE: 25,101 shares DCB: 13,109 shares TPCC: 3,569 shares SWIS: 1,358 shares MCB: 578 shares TBL: 110 shares PAL: 85 shares

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 26th January 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,215.33 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,361.92 billion.

This indicates a decrease of 2.28% in the total market capitalization and an increase of 0.24% in the domestic market capitalization when compared to the data from Thursday, 19th January 2024 (TZS 14,547.16 billion and TZS 11,361.68 billion).

Bond Market

In Week 4 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity reached TZS 27.47 billion, covering both government and corporate bonds.

This indicates a decrease of approximately 57% compared to the previous week’s total of TZS 63.89 billion.

Indexes

The All Share Index (DSEI) saw a decrease of -2.28% while the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) Index saw a negligible increase of 0.01%.

The other indexes experienced no weekly variation.

Index Closing Value 19th January 2024 Closing Value 26th January 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,742.92 1,703.16 -2.28% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,289.41 4,289.51 0.00% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,148.26 5,148.26 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,539.05 4,539.34 0.01% Commercial Services (CS) 2,144.37 2,144.37 0.00%

Stock Performances

DCB and DSE were the only stocks to show an increase in price from the previous week.

DCB’s stock price increased by 3.85% from TZS 130 to TZS 135, and DSE’s stock price increased by 1.11% from TZS 1,800 to TZS 1,820.

KCB, TICL, NMG, JHL, and EABL all showed a decrease in their stock value.

The worst-performing stock was KCB with a price decrease of -7.35%.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 19th January 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 26th January 2024 Variation % CRDB 460 460 0.00% DCB 130 135 3.85% DSE 1,800 1,820 1.11% EABL 1,840 1,820 -1.09% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,800 2,760 -1.43% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 340 315 -7.35% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 510 510 0.00% NMB 4,500 4,500 0.00% NMG 325 310 -4.62% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,240 1,240 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,300 2,300 0.00% TICL 200 190 -5.00% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,080 4,080 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January, 2023 to 5 January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.