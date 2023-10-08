DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 6th October 2023: Turnover Surges by +49.4%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) recorded heightened trading activities for the week ending Friday, 6th October 2023 with a week-on-week increase in turnover of +49.4%.

Turnover and Volume

Between Monday, 2nd October to Friday, 6th October 2023, the DSE recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 1,888.86 million from a total volume of 1,485,883 shares traded.

Comparing this to the TZS 1,264.26 million from week 39, there was an increase of approximately +49.4% in turnover.

The most active stocks in terms of volume traded during the week were CRDB with a total of 991,470 shares traded; NICO with 109,445 shares traded; and NMB with 168,820 shares traded.

Market Capitalization

The total market capitalization as of 6th October 2023 stood at TZS 14,739.87 billion. This represents a decrease of -0.85% from TZS 14,866.12 billion as of 29th September 2023.

The domestic market capitalization closed at TZS 11,371.63 billion, showing an increase of +0.42% from TZS 11,324.45 billion in week 39.

Bond Market

The bond market for the week recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 82.99 billion. All the activity in the bond market was attributed to government bonds, with no activity observed in the corporate bonds segment.

Indexes

The most notable growth was the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index which increased +1.24%.

Index Closing Value 29th September 2023 Closing Value 6th October 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,782.75 1,767.61 -0.85% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,280.33 4,298.17 0.42% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,121.60 5,123.84 0.04% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,530.52 4,586.57 1.24% Commercial Services (CS) 2,159.53 2,159.53 0.00%

Stock Performances

The most notable variations in stock price were seen on TICL which increased by +9.09% and EABL which decreased by -9.09%.

Company Closing Price (TZS) 29th September 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 6th October 2023 Variation % CRDB 440 445 1.14% DCB 140 140 0.00% DSE 1,760 1,760 0.00% EABL 2,200 2,000 -9.09% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,120 3,140 0.64% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 355 350 -1.41% MBP 285 280 -1.75% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 500 510 2.00% NMB 4,600 4,660 1.30% NMG 345 335 -2.90% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,600 1,600 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,720 1,760 2.33% TICL 165 180 9.09% TOL 650 650 0.00% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].