DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 13th October 2023: Turnover Surges by +59.4%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced varied trading activities during the week ending Friday, 13th October 2023, with a week-on-week increase in turnover of +59.4%.

Turnover and Volume

From Monday, 9th October to Friday, 13th October 2023, the DSE witnessed a cumulative turnover of TZS 3,011.33 million from a total volume of 2,073,286 shares traded.

In comparison to the TZS 1,888.86 million from the previous week, there was a significant increase of approximately +59.4% in turnover.

The most active stocks in terms of volume traded during the week were CRDB with a total of 972,796 shares traded, NICO with 255,940 shares traded, and NMB with 33,683 shares traded.

Market Capitalization

The total market capitalization as of 13th October 2023 stood at TZS 14,864.05 billion. This represents a slight decrease of -0.17% from TZS 14,739.87 billion as of 6th October 2023.

The domestic market capitalization closed at TZS 11,363.49 billion, indicating a minor decrease of -0.07% from TZS 11,371.63 billion in the previous week.

Bond Market

The bond market for the week recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 60.60 billion. All the activity in the bond market was attributed to government bonds, with no activity observed in the corporate bonds segment.

Indexes

The most notable growth for the week was observed in the All Share Index (DSEI) which increased by 0.84%.

Index Closing Value 6th October 2023 Closing Value 13th October 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,767.61 1,782.50 0.84% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,298.17 4,295.09 -0.07% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,123.84 5,127.20 0.07% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,586.57 4,571.56 -0.33% Commercial Services (CS) 2,159.53 2,159.53 0.00%

Stock Performances

The most notable variations in stock price for the week were observed in TICL, which saw an increase of 8.33%, followed by EABL with a rise of 8.00%.

On the other hand, CRDB experienced a slight decrease of -1.12%.

Company Closing Price (TZS) 6th October 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 13th October 2023 Variation % CRDB 445 440 -1.12% DCB 140 140 0.00% DSE 1,760 1,760 0.00% EABL 2,000 2,160 8.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,140 3,220 2.55% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 350 350 0.00% MBP 280 280 0.00% MCB 320 320 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 510 510 0.00% NMB 4,660 4,660 0.00% NMG 335 335 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,600 1,600 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,760 1,820 3.41% TICL 180 195 8.33% TOL 650 650 0.00% TPCC 4,120 4,120 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

