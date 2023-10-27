DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 27th October 2023: CRDB, NICO, and TOL Shine Amid Market Variations

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced varied trading activities during the week ending Friday, 27th October 2023.

Turnover and Volume

From Monday, 23rd October to Friday, 27th October 2023, the DSE recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 1,922.42 million, marking a decrease of approximately 57.5% compared to the TZS 4,525.18 million from the previous week.

The total volume of shares traded during week 43 was 3,174,133.

The most active stocks in terms of volume traded during the week were CRDB with a total of 881,099 shares traded, NMB with 24,983 shares traded, and NICO with 59,385 shares traded.

Market Capitalization

The total market capitalization as of 27th October 2023, reached TZS 14,755.45 billion compared to the previous week, reflecting a slight decrease of approximately 0.54%.

The domestic market capitalization closed at TZS 11,433.69 billion, indicating a decrease of 0.89% from the previous week.

Bond Market

The bond market recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 9.67 billion during the week. The activity in the bond market was primarily attributed to government bonds.

Notably, on Tuesday 24th October, there was some activity in the corporate bonds segment with the trading of NMB Sustainable bonds.

Indexes

Index Closing Value 20th October 2023 Closing Value 27th October 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,779.12 1,769.49 -0.54% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,305.10 4,321.62 0.38% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,145.27 5,145.78 0.01% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,586.26 4,644.92 1.28% Commercial Services (CS) 2,152.79 2,148.58 -0.20%

Stock Performances

The stock market witnessed varied performances during the week. The three stocks that gained the most value were:

NICO: NICO closed at TZS 540, showing a positive variation of 3.85%. CRDB: CRDB closed at TZS 450, showing a positive variation of 2.27%. TOL: TOL closed at TZS 660, with a variation of 1.54%.

On the other hand, the three stocks that lost the most value were:

SWIS: SWIS closed at TZS 1,340, with a notable decrease in value, marking a variation of -6.94%. KCB: KCB closed at TZS 310, marking a significant decrease with a variation of -6.06%. EABL: EABL closed at TZS 2,100, with a variation of -3.67%.

Company Closing Price (TZS) 20th October 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 27th October 2023 Variation % CRDB 440 450 2.27% DCB 140 140 0.00% DSE 1,760 1,760 0.00% EABL 2,180 2,100 -3.67% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,080 3,060 -0.65% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 330 310 -6.06% MBP 280 280 0.00% MCB 320 310 -3.13% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 520 540 3.85% NMB 4,680 4,720 0.85% NMG 330 330 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,440 1,340 -6.94% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,860 1,860 0.00% TICL 210 210 0.00% TOL 650 660 1.54% TPCC 4,220 4,220 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].