DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 27th October 2023: CRDB, NICO, and TOL Shine Amid Market Variations

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced varied trading activities during the week ending Friday, 27th October 2023.
Turnover and Volume
From Monday, 23rd October to Friday, 27th October 2023, the DSE recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 1,922.42 million, marking a decrease of approximately 57.5% compared to the TZS 4,525.18 million from the previous week.
The total volume of shares traded during week 43 was 3,174,133.
The most active stocks in terms of volume traded during the week were CRDB with a total of 881,099 shares traded, NMB with 24,983 shares traded, and NICO with 59,385 shares traded.
Market Capitalization
The total market capitalization as of 27th October 2023, reached TZS 14,755.45 billion compared to the previous week, reflecting a slight decrease of approximately 0.54%.
The domestic market capitalization closed at TZS 11,433.69 billion, indicating a decrease of 0.89% from the previous week.
Bond Market
The bond market recorded a cumulative turnover of TZS 9.67 billion during the week. The activity in the bond market was primarily attributed to government bonds.
Notably, on Tuesday 24th October, there was some activity in the corporate bonds segment with the trading of NMB Sustainable bonds.
Indexes
|Index
|Closing Value 20th October 2023
|Closing Value 27th October 2023
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,779.12
|1,769.49
|-0.54%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,305.10
|4,321.62
|0.38%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,145.27
|5,145.78
|0.01%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,586.26
|4,644.92
|1.28%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,152.79
|2,148.58
|-0.20%
Stock Performances
The stock market witnessed varied performances during the week. The three stocks that gained the most value were:
- NICO: NICO closed at TZS 540, showing a positive variation of 3.85%.
- CRDB: CRDB closed at TZS 450, showing a positive variation of 2.27%.
- TOL: TOL closed at TZS 660, with a variation of 1.54%.
On the other hand, the three stocks that lost the most value were:
- SWIS: SWIS closed at TZS 1,340, with a notable decrease in value, marking a variation of -6.94%.
- KCB: KCB closed at TZS 310, marking a significant decrease with a variation of -6.06%.
- EABL: EABL closed at TZS 2,100, with a variation of -3.67%.
|Company
|Closing Price (TZS) 20th October 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 27th October 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|440
|450
|2.27%
|DCB
|140
|140
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,760
|1,760
|0.00%
|EABL
|2,180
|2,100
|-3.67%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|3,080
|3,060
|-0.65%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|330
|310
|-6.06%
|MBP
|280
|280
|0.00%
|MCB
|320
|310
|-3.13%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|520
|540
|3.85%
|NMB
|4,680
|4,720
|0.85%
|NMG
|330
|330
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,440
|1,340
|-6.94%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,860
|1,860
|0.00%
|TICL
|210
|210
|0.00%
|TOL
|650
|660
|1.54%
|TPCC
|4,220
|4,220
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].