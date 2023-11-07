DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 3rd October 2023: Turnover Up By 17%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced varied trading activities during the week ending Friday, 3rd November 2023.
Turnover and Volume
From Monday, 30th October to Friday, 3rd November 2023, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2.26 billion from 3,271,183 shares traded in 701 deals.
This represents an increase of approximately 17.70% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 1.92 billion.
The volume of shares traded also increased by approximately 3.05%, from 3,174,133 shares in week 43 to 3,271,183 shares in week 44.
The most active counters contributing to the week’s turnover were CRDB Bank Plc (CRDB) and NMB Bank Plc (NMB), with CRDB leading the turnover with TZS 924.66 million from 1,413,964 shares traded, and NMB following with a turnover of TZS 724.24 million from 1,528,502 shares traded.
Market Capitalization
The total market capitalization at the close of week 44 was TZS 14,528.86 billion, a decrease of about 1.53% from the TZS 14,755.45 billion recorded at the end of week 43.
The domestic market capitalization saw a slight increase, closing at TZS 11,456.31 billion, up by 0.20% from TZS 11,433.69 billion during the previous week.
Bond Market
The bond market experienced a notable increase in activity with a total turnover of TZS 27.88 billion.
This was a substantial rise of approximately 188.13% compared to TZS 9.67 billion in the previous week. Government bonds were the highlight of the bond market, with significant trades occurring in both 15-year and 25-year bonds.
Indexes
The DSEI index, which captures the overall market performance, closed the week at 1,742.32 points, a decrease of 1.54% from 1,769.49 points at the end of the previous week.
|Index
|Closing Value 27th October 2023
|Closing Value 3rd November 2023
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,769.49
|1,742.32
|-1.54%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,321.62
|4,330.16
|0.20%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,145.78
|5,153.62
|0.15%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,644.92
|4,662.13
|0.37%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,148.58
|2,148.58
|0.00%
Stock Performances
The stock market witnessed varied performances during the week. The three stocks that gained the most value were:
- TICL: TICL closed at TZS 235, showing a strong positive variation of 11.90%.
- TCCL: TCCL closed at TZS 2,000, showing a positive variation of 7.53%.
- DSE: DSE closed at TZS 1,840, with a positive variation of 4.55%.
On the other hand, the three stocks that lost the most value were:
- KCB: KCB closed at TZS 260, with a notable decrease in value, marking a variation of -16.13%.
- NICO: NICO closed at TZS 490, marking a significant decrease with a variation of -9.62%.
- EABL: EABL closed at TZS 1,980, with a variation of -5.71%.
|Company
|Closing Price (TZS) 27th October 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 3rd November 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|450
|455
|1.11%
|DCB
|140
|140
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,760
|1,840
|4.55%
|EABL
|2,100
|1,980
|-5.71%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|3,060
|2,980
|-2.61%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|310
|260
|-16.13%
|MBP
|280
|280
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|540
|490
|-9.26%
|NMB
|4,720
|4,720
|0.00%
|NMG
|330
|330
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,340
|1,340
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,860
|2,000
|7.53%
|TICL
|210
|235
|11.90%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,220
|4,220
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].