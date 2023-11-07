DSE Weekly Market Report Friday 3rd October 2023: Turnover Up By 17%

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced varied trading activities during the week ending Friday, 3rd November 2023.

Turnover and Volume

From Monday, 30th October to Friday, 3rd November 2023, the DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 2.26 billion from 3,271,183 shares traded in 701 deals.

This represents an increase of approximately 17.70% from the previous week’s turnover of TZS 1.92 billion.

The volume of shares traded also increased by approximately 3.05%, from 3,174,133 shares in week 43 to 3,271,183 shares in week 44.

The most active counters contributing to the week’s turnover were CRDB Bank Plc (CRDB) and NMB Bank Plc (NMB), with CRDB leading the turnover with TZS 924.66 million from 1,413,964 shares traded, and NMB following with a turnover of TZS 724.24 million from 1,528,502 shares traded.

Market Capitalization

The total market capitalization at the close of week 44 was TZS 14,528.86 billion, a decrease of about 1.53% from the TZS 14,755.45 billion recorded at the end of week 43.

The domestic market capitalization saw a slight increase, closing at TZS 11,456.31 billion, up by 0.20% from TZS 11,433.69 billion during the previous week.

Bond Market

The bond market experienced a notable increase in activity with a total turnover of TZS 27.88 billion.

This was a substantial rise of approximately 188.13% compared to TZS 9.67 billion in the previous week. Government bonds were the highlight of the bond market, with significant trades occurring in both 15-year and 25-year bonds.

Indexes

The DSEI index, which captures the overall market performance, closed the week at 1,742.32 points, a decrease of 1.54% from 1,769.49 points at the end of the previous week.

Index Closing Value 27th October 2023 Closing Value 3rd November 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,769.49 1,742.32 -1.54% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,321.62 4,330.16 0.20% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,145.78 5,153.62 0.15% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,644.92 4,662.13 0.37% Commercial Services (CS) 2,148.58 2,148.58 0.00%

Stock Performances

The stock market witnessed varied performances during the week. The three stocks that gained the most value were:

TICL: TICL closed at TZS 235, showing a strong positive variation of 11.90%. TCCL: TCCL closed at TZS 2,000, showing a positive variation of 7.53%. DSE: DSE closed at TZS 1,840, with a positive variation of 4.55%.

On the other hand, the three stocks that lost the most value were:

KCB: KCB closed at TZS 260, with a notable decrease in value, marking a variation of -16.13%. NICO: NICO closed at TZS 490, marking a significant decrease with a variation of -9.62%. EABL: EABL closed at TZS 1,980, with a variation of -5.71%.

Company Closing Price (TZS) 27th October 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 3rd November 2023 Variation % CRDB 450 455 1.11% DCB 140 140 0.00% DSE 1,760 1,840 4.55% EABL 2,100 1,980 -5.71% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,060 2,980 -2.61% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 310 260 -16.13% MBP 280 280 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 540 490 -9.26% NMB 4,720 4,720 0.00% NMG 330 330 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,340 1,340 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,860 2,000 7.53% TICL 210 235 11.90% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,220 4,220 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].