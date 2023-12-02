Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 1st December 2023: CRDB, NMB, and TCCL Most Active Stocks

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced varied trading activities during the week ending Friday, 1st December 2023.

Turnover and Volume

For the week spanning from Monday, 27th November to Friday, 2st December 2023, the DSE reported a total weekly turnover of TZS 1,591.74 million, while the total volume of shares traded was 1,327,780.

Most Active Stocks

During Week 48 of 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange saw notable activities in several stocks. The most active stocks in terms of the number of shares traded were CRDB, NMB, and TCCL.

CRDB (CRDB Bank Plc): Traded Volume: 546,818 shares

Traded Value: TZS 249.09 million NMB (NMB Bank Plc): Traded Volume: 128,026 shares

Traded Value: TZS 579.78 million TCCL (Tanzania Cigarette Company Limited): Traded Volume: 127,745 shares

Traded Value: TZS 257.15 million TICL (Tanga Cement Plc): Traded Volume: 20,261 shares

Traded Value: TZS 4.15 million NICO (NICOL Investment Company Limited): Traded Volume: 14,103 shares

Traded Value: TZS 6.35 million DSE (Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Plc): Traded Volume: 8,321 shares

Traded Value: TZS 15.45 million DCB (DCB Commercial Bank Plc): Traded Volume: 3,820 shares

Traded Value: TZS 3.04 million SWIS (Swissport Tanzania Plc): Traded Volume: 962 shares

Traded Value: TZS 1.27 million VODA (Vodacom Tanzania Plc): Traded Volume: 120 shares

Traded Value: TZS 88,300 MBP (Maendeleo Bank Plc): Traded Volume: 48 shares

Traded Value: TZS 13,920 MCB (Mwalimu Commercial Bank Plc): Traded Volume: 30 shares

Traded Value: TZS 9,300 PAL (Precision Air Services Plc): Traded Volume: 10 shares

Traded Value: TZS 3,600

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 1st December 2023, the total market capitalization at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange was TZS 14,492.15 billion, while the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,353.53 billion.

Bond Market

In week 48, the total turnover in the bond market reached TZS 32.34 billion. Government bonds continued to be the focal point of the bond market, with various bonds actively traded across different maturities. Investors participated in transactions involving 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year government bonds, with coupon rates ranging from 12.56% to 15.95%.

Indexes

The Industrial & Allied (IA) index was the only one to experience a slight increase, of 0.21%, closing at 5,164.24.

Index Closing Value 24th November 2023 Closing Value 1st December 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,751.28 1,737.92 -0.76% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,322.38 4,291.30 -0.72% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,153.62 5,164.24 0.21% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,636.31 4,517.97 -2.55% Commercial Services (CS) 2,148.58 2,148.58 0.00%

Stock Performances

In the week ending 24th November 2023, the top three best-performing stocks in terms of price increase were NICO (NICOL Investment Company Limited) with a positive variation of +4.60%, followed by TPCC (Twiga Cement Plc) at +1.42%, and NMG (Nation Media Group Plc) at +1.54%.

Conversely, the top three worst-performing stocks during the same period were TICL (Tanga Cement Plc), which experienced the highest price fall of -8.89%, followed by DCB (DCB Commercial Bank Plc) at -7.14%, and NMB (NMB Bank Plc) at -3.43%.

Company Closing Price (TZS) 24th November 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 1st December 2023 Variation % CRDB 460 455 -1.09% DCB 140 130 -7.14% DSE 1,860 1,860 0.00% EABL 1,880 1,840 -2.13% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,940 2,960 0.68% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 320 320 0.00% MBP 280 280 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 435 455 4.60% NMB 4,660 4,500 -3.43% NMG 325 330 1.54% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,340 1,340 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,000 2,020 1.00% TICL 225 205 -8.89% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,220 4,280 1.42% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rules 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].