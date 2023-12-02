ONOMO Hotel Dar es Salaam
The Latest

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 1st December 2023: CRDB, NMB, and TCCL Most Active Stocks

December 2, 2023
3 minute read
DSE CORE Securities

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced varied trading activities during the week ending Friday, 1st December 2023.

Turnover and Volume

For the week spanning from Monday, 27th November to Friday, 2st December 2023, the DSE reported a total weekly turnover of TZS 1,591.74 million, while the total volume of shares traded was 1,327,780.

Most Active Stocks

During Week 48 of 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange saw notable activities in several stocks. The most active stocks in terms of the number of shares traded were CRDB, NMB, and TCCL.

  1. CRDB (CRDB Bank Plc):
    • Traded Volume: 546,818 shares
    • Traded Value: TZS 249.09 million
  2. NMB (NMB Bank Plc):
    • Traded Volume: 128,026 shares
    • Traded Value: TZS 579.78 million
  3. TCCL (Tanzania Cigarette Company Limited):
    • Traded Volume: 127,745 shares
    • Traded Value: TZS 257.15 million
  4. TICL (Tanga Cement Plc):
    • Traded Volume: 20,261 shares
    • Traded Value: TZS 4.15 million
  5. NICO (NICOL Investment Company Limited):
    • Traded Volume: 14,103 shares
    • Traded Value: TZS 6.35 million
  6. DSE (Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Plc):
    • Traded Volume: 8,321 shares
    • Traded Value: TZS 15.45 million
  7. DCB (DCB Commercial Bank Plc):
    • Traded Volume: 3,820 shares
    • Traded Value: TZS 3.04 million
  8. SWIS (Swissport Tanzania Plc):
    • Traded Volume: 962 shares
    • Traded Value: TZS 1.27 million
  9. VODA (Vodacom Tanzania Plc):
    • Traded Volume: 120 shares
    • Traded Value: TZS 88,300
  10. MBP (Maendeleo Bank Plc):
    • Traded Volume: 48 shares
    • Traded Value: TZS 13,920
  11. MCB (Mwalimu Commercial Bank Plc):
    • Traded Volume: 30 shares
    • Traded Value: TZS 9,300
  12. PAL (Precision Air Services Plc):
    • Traded Volume: 10 shares
    • Traded Value: TZS 3,600
      RELATED:  BOT Places Yetu Microfinance Bank Under Administration

      Market Capitalization

      As of Friday, 1st December 2023, the total market capitalization at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange was TZS 14,492.15 billion, while the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,353.53 billion.

        Bond Market

        In week 48, the total turnover in the bond market reached TZS 32.34 billion. Government bonds continued to be the focal point of the bond market, with various bonds actively traded across different maturities. Investors participated in transactions involving 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year government bonds, with coupon rates ranging from 12.56% to 15.95%.

        Indexes

        The Industrial & Allied (IA) index was the only one to experience a slight increase, of 0.21%, closing at 5,164.24.

        IndexClosing Value 24th November 2023Closing Value 1st December 2023Variation
        All Share Index (DSEI)1,751.281,737.92-0.76%
        Tanzania Share Index (TSI)4,322.384,291.30-0.72%
        Industrial & Allied (IA)5,153.625,164.240.21%
        Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)4,636.314,517.97-2.55%
        Commercial Services (CS)2,148.582,148.580.00%

        Stock Performances

        In the week ending 24th November 2023, the top three best-performing stocks in terms of price increase were NICO (NICOL Investment Company Limited) with a positive variation of +4.60%, followed by TPCC (Twiga Cement Plc) at +1.42%, and NMG (Nation Media Group Plc) at +1.54%.

        Conversely, the top three worst-performing stocks during the same period were TICL (Tanga Cement Plc), which experienced the highest price fall of -8.89%, followed by DCB (DCB Commercial Bank Plc) at -7.14%, and NMB (NMB Bank Plc) at -3.43%.

        CompanyClosing Price (TZS) 24th November 2023Closing Price (TZS) 1st December 2023Variation %
        CRDB460455-1.09%
        DCB140130-7.14%
        DSE1,8601,8600.00%
        EABL1,8801,840-2.13%
        JATU2652650.00%
        JHL2,9402,9600.68%
        KA**80800.00%
        KCB3203200.00%
        MBP2802800.00%
        MCB3103100.00%
        MKCB6306300.00%
        MUCOBA4004000.00%
        NICO4354554.60%
        NMB4,6604,500-3.43%
        NMG3253301.54%
        PAL4004000.00%
        SWALA4504500.00%
        SWIS1,3401,3400.00%
        TBL10,90010,9000.00%
        TCC17,00017,0000.00%
        TCCL2,0002,0201.00%
        TICL225205-8.89%
        TOL6606600.00%
        TPCC4,2204,2801.42%
        TTP1201200.00%
        USL550.00%
        VODA7707700.00%
        YETU5105100.00%
        ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rules 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

            This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].

              RELATED:  National Housing Corporation Announces Bond Listing on DSE Amidst Profit Surge
              Tweet
              Share
              Share
              Share
              Related Posts