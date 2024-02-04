Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 5 of 2024: Turnover Surges by Almost 5 Times

The trading week from Monday 29th January to Friday 2nd February 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited a massive increase in both total turnover and trading volume.

Turnover and Volume

In week 5, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 7,988.71 million. This represents a massive increase of 467.8% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 1,406.91 million.

The total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 14,165,794, showing a massive increase of 616.9% compared to the previous week’s trading volume of 1,975,833.

Most Active Stocks

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, TICL, and TPCC.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:

CRDB: 6,642,487 shares

TICL: 63,905 shares

TPCC: 27,082 shares

NICO: 26,440 shares

NMB: 20,728 shares

TCCL: 18,179 shares

DCB: 15,410 shares

DSE: 8,991 shares

SWIS: 1,052 shares

TOL: 511 shares

VODA: 250 shares

PAL: 80 shares

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 2nd February 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,519.69 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,426.16 billion.

This indicates an increase of 2.1% in the total market capitalization and an increase of 0.5% in the domestic market capitalization when compared to the data from Friday, 26th January 2024 (TZS 14,215.33 billion and TZS 11,361.92 billion).

Bond Market

In Week 5 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity reached TZS 58.78 billion, covering both government and corporate bonds.

This indicates a strong increase of approximately 113.9% compared to the previous week’s total of TZS 27.47 billion.

Government bonds experienced robust trading across various maturities. Investors actively engaged in transactions involving 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds. The 25-year bonds, in particular, saw diverse pricing, indicating a range of investor preferences.

On the corporate bonds board, a 3-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.50% and a face value of TZS 50.00 million was traded at a price of 97.0001% in 1 deal.

Indexes

The All Share Index (DSEI) saw the greatest weekly increase of 2.15% to reach 1,739.63 points on Friday 2nd February 2024.

Index Closing Value 26th January 2024 Closing Value 2nd February 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,703.16 1,739.63 2.14% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,289.51 4,313.76 0.57% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,148.26 5,193.17 0.87% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,539.34 4,555.85 0.36% Commercial Services (CS) 2,144.37 2,144.37 0.00%

Stock Performances

TCCL and KCB were the best-performing stocks with an increase in price from the previous week of 7.83% and 4.76% respectively.

The worst-performing stock of the week was EABL with a price decrease of -6.59%.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 26th January 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 2nd February 2024 Variation % CRDB 460 460 0.00% DCB 135 135 0.00% DSE 1,820 1,820 0.00% EABL 1,820 1,700 -6.59% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,760 2,840 2.90% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 315 330 4.76% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 510 520 1.96% NMB 4,500 4,500 0.00% NMG 310 315 1.61% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,240 1,240 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,300 2,480 7.83% TICL 190 195 2.63% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,080 4,080 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January, 2023 to 5 January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.