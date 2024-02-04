Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 5 of 2024: Turnover Surges by Almost 5 Times

The trading week from Monday 29th January to Friday 2nd February 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited a massive increase in both total turnover and trading volume.
Turnover and Volume
In week 5, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 7,988.71 million. This represents a massive increase of 467.8% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 1,406.91 million.
The total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 14,165,794, showing a massive increase of 616.9% compared to the previous week’s trading volume of 1,975,833.
Most Active Stocks
The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, TICL, and TPCC.
The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:
CRDB: 6,642,487 shares
TICL: 63,905 shares
TPCC: 27,082 shares
NICO: 26,440 shares
NMB: 20,728 shares
TCCL: 18,179 shares
DCB: 15,410 shares
DSE: 8,991 shares
SWIS: 1,052 shares
TOL: 511 shares
VODA: 250 shares
PAL: 80 shares
Market Capitalization
As of Friday, 2nd February 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,519.69 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,426.16 billion.
This indicates an increase of 2.1% in the total market capitalization and an increase of 0.5% in the domestic market capitalization when compared to the data from Friday, 26th January 2024 (TZS 14,215.33 billion and TZS 11,361.92 billion).
Bond Market
In Week 5 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity reached TZS 58.78 billion, covering both government and corporate bonds.
This indicates a strong increase of approximately 113.9% compared to the previous week’s total of TZS 27.47 billion.
Government bonds experienced robust trading across various maturities. Investors actively engaged in transactions involving 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds. The 25-year bonds, in particular, saw diverse pricing, indicating a range of investor preferences.
On the corporate bonds board, a 3-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.50% and a face value of TZS 50.00 million was traded at a price of 97.0001% in 1 deal.
Indexes
The All Share Index (DSEI) saw the greatest weekly increase of 2.15% to reach 1,739.63 points on Friday 2nd February 2024.
|Index
|Closing Value 26th January 2024
|Closing Value 2nd February 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,703.16
|1,739.63
|2.14%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,289.51
|4,313.76
|0.57%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,148.26
|5,193.17
|0.87%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,539.34
|4,555.85
|0.36%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,144.37
|2,144.37
|0.00%
Stock Performances
TCCL and KCB were the best-performing stocks with an increase in price from the previous week of 7.83% and 4.76% respectively.
The worst-performing stock of the week was EABL with a price decrease of -6.59%.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 26th January 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 2nd February 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|460
|460
|0.00%
|DCB
|135
|135
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,820
|1,820
|0.00%
|EABL
|1,820
|1,700
|-6.59%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,760
|2,840
|2.90%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|315
|330
|4.76%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|510
|520
|1.96%
|NMB
|4,500
|4,500
|0.00%
|NMG
|310
|315
|1.61%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,240
|1,240
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,300
|2,480
|7.83%
|TICL
|190
|195
|2.63%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,080
|4,080
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.