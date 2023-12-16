Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 15th December 2023: MBP and TICL Winners of the Week

For the week ending December 15th, 2023 (Week 50), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited significant trading activities across various stocks.
Turnover and Volume
For the week spanning from Monday, 11th December to Friday, 15th December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover of TZS 3,741.73 million.
Regarding the volume of shares, there was a total of 8,547,127 shares traded during the week.
Market Capitalization
As of Friday, 15th December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,496.71 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,401.66 billion
Bond Market
In week 50, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity was TZS 57.91 billion.
Indexes
|Index
|Closing Value 8th December 2023
|Closing Value15th December 2023
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,741.08
|1,736.89
|-0.24%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,310.83
|4,304.51
|-0.15%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,159.22
|5,159.22
|0.00%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,590.91
|4,569.87
|-0.46%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,147.74
|2,147.74
|0.00%
Stock Performances
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 8th December 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 15th December 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|455
|460
|1.10%
|DCB
|130
|130
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,820
|1,740
|-4.40%
|EABL
|1,820
|1,820
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|3,020
|3,000
|-0.66%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|315
|310
|-1.59%
|MBP
|290
|305
|5.17%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|465
|470
|1.08%
|NMB
|4,620
|4,560
|-1.30%
|NMG
|335
|325
|-2.99%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,320
|1,320
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,100
|2,100
|0.00%
|TICL
|180
|190
|5.56%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,220
|4,220
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].