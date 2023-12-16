Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 15th December 2023: MBP and TICL Winners of the Week

For the week ending December 15th, 2023 (Week 50), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited significant trading activities across various stocks.

Turnover and Volume

For the week spanning from Monday, 11th December to Friday, 15th December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover of TZS 3,741.73 million.

Regarding the volume of shares, there was a total of 8,547,127 shares traded during the week.

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 15th December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,496.71 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,401.66 billion

Bond Market

In week 50, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity was TZS 57.91 billion.

Indexes

Index Closing Value 8th December 2023 Closing Value15th December 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,741.08 1,736.89 -0.24% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,310.83 4,304.51 -0.15% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,159.22 5,159.22 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,590.91 4,569.87 -0.46% Commercial Services (CS) 2,147.74 2,147.74 0.00%

Stock Performances

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 8th December 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 15th December 2023 Variation % CRDB 455 460 1.10% DCB 130 130 0.00% DSE 1,820 1,740 -4.40% EABL 1,820 1,820 0.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,020 3,000 -0.66% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 315 310 -1.59% MBP 290 305 5.17% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 465 470 1.08% NMB 4,620 4,560 -1.30% NMG 335 325 -2.99% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,320 1,320 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,100 2,100 0.00% TICL 180 190 5.56% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,220 4,220 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rules 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].