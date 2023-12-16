ONOMO Hotel Dar es Salaam
Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 15th December 2023: MBP and TICL Winners of the Week

December 16, 2023
DSE CORE Securities

For the week ending December 15th, 2023 (Week 50), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited significant trading activities across various stocks.

Turnover and Volume

For the week spanning from Monday, 11th December to Friday, 15th December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover of TZS 3,741.73 million.

Regarding the volume of shares, there was a total of 8,547,127 shares traded during the week.

    Market Capitalization

    As of Friday, 15th December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,496.71 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,401.66 billion

      Bond Market

      In week 50, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity was TZS 57.91 billion.

      Indexes

      IndexClosing Value 8th December 2023Closing Value15th December 2023Variation
      All Share Index (DSEI)1,741.081,736.89-0.24%
      Tanzania Share Index (TSI)4,310.834,304.51-0.15%
      Industrial & Allied (IA)5,159.225,159.220.00%
      Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)4,590.914,569.87-0.46%
      Commercial Services (CS)2,147.742,147.740.00%

      Stock Performances

      StockClosing Price (TZS) 8th December 2023Closing Price (TZS) 15th December 2023Variation %
      CRDB4554601.10%
      DCB1301300.00%
      DSE1,8201,740-4.40%
      EABL1,8201,8200.00%
      JATU2652650.00%
      JHL3,0203,000-0.66%
      KA**80800.00%
      KCB315310-1.59%
      MBP2903055.17%
      MCB3103100.00%
      MKCB6306300.00%
      MUCOBA4004000.00%
      NICO4654701.08%
      NMB4,6204,560-1.30%
      NMG335325-2.99%
      PAL4004000.00%
      SWALA4504500.00%
      SWIS1,3201,3200.00%
      TBL10,90010,9000.00%
      TCC17,00017,0000.00%
      TCCL2,1002,1000.00%
      TICL1801905.56%
      TOL6606600.00%
      TPCC4,2204,2200.00%
      TTP1201200.00%
      USL550.00%
      VODA7707700.00%
      YETU5105100.00%
      ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rules 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

      This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].

