Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 22nd December 2023: Turnover Up by 195%

For the week ending Friday, December 22nd, 2023 (Week 51), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited a major surge in trading activities.
Turnover and Volume
For the week spanning from Monday, 18th December to Friday, 22nd December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover of TZS 11,071.23 million. This is an increase of 195.8% compared to the previous week’s turnover (TZS 3,741.73 million.)
Regarding the volume of shares traded, this reached 20,451,348, which represents an increase of 139.2% compared to the previous week (8,547,127 shares.)
Market Capitalization
As of Friday, 22nd December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,641.21 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,377.17 billion.
This is an increase of 0,9% and a decrease of 0.2% respectively compared to the previous week with TZS 14,496.71 billion and TZS 11,401.66 billion.
Bond Market
In week 51, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity was TZS 53.17 billion. This is a decrease of 8% compared to the previous week’s market activity of TZS 57.91 billion.
Indexes
The All Share Index (DSEI) and Industrial & Allied (IA) indexes showed positive performances, while the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) indexes saw a decrease in their values. The Commercial Services (CS) index showed no variation.
|Index
|Closing Value 15th December 2023
|Closing Value 22nd December 2023
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,736.89
|1,754.20
|1.00%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,304.51
|4,295.26
|-0.21%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,159.22
|5,162.39
|0.06%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,569.87
|4,534.74
|-0.77%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,147.74
|2,147.74
|0.00%
Stock Performances
The best-performing stocks of the week in terms of price variation were KCB (+14.52%), NMG(+10.77%), and DSE (+4.60%).
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 15th December 2023
|Closing Price (TZS) 22nd December 2023
|Variation %
|CRDB
|460
|460
|0.00%
|DCB
|130
|130
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,740
|1,820
|4.60%
|EABL
|1,820
|1,860
|2.20%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|3,000
|2,960
|-1.33%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|310
|355
|14.52%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|470
|470
|0.00%
|NMB
|4,560
|4,500
|-1.32%
|NMG
|325
|360
|10.77%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,320
|1,320
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,100
|2,100
|0.00%
|TICL
|190
|190
|0.00%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,220
|4,240
|0.47%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to [email protected].