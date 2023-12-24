Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Weekly Market Report Friday 22nd December 2023: Turnover Up by 195%

For the week ending Friday, December 22nd, 2023 (Week 51), the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited a major surge in trading activities.

Turnover and Volume

For the week spanning from Monday, 18th December to Friday, 22nd December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) reported a total weekly turnover of TZS 11,071.23 million. This is an increase of 195.8% compared to the previous week’s turnover (TZS 3,741.73 million.)

Regarding the volume of shares traded, this reached 20,451,348, which represents an increase of 139.2% compared to the previous week (8,547,127 shares.)

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 22nd December 2023, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization reached TZS 14,641.21 billion while the Domestic Market Capitalisation reached TZS 11,377.17 billion.

This is an increase of 0,9% and a decrease of 0.2% respectively compared to the previous week with TZS 14,496.71 billion and TZS 11,401.66 billion.

Bond Market

In week 51, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity was TZS 53.17 billion. This is a decrease of 8% compared to the previous week’s market activity of TZS 57.91 billion.

Indexes

The All Share Index (DSEI) and Industrial & Allied (IA) indexes showed positive performances, while the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) and the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) indexes saw a decrease in their values. The Commercial Services (CS) index showed no variation.

Index Closing Value 15th December 2023 Closing Value 22nd December 2023 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,736.89 1,754.20 1.00% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,304.51 4,295.26 -0.21% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,159.22 5,162.39 0.06% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,569.87 4,534.74 -0.77% Commercial Services (CS) 2,147.74 2,147.74 0.00%

Stock Performances

The best-performing stocks of the week in terms of price variation were KCB (+14.52%), NMG(+10.77%), and DSE (+4.60%).

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 15th December 2023 Closing Price (TZS) 22nd December 2023 Variation % CRDB 460 460 0.00% DCB 130 130 0.00% DSE 1,740 1,820 4.60% EABL 1,820 1,860 2.20% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 3,000 2,960 -1.33% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 310 355 14.52% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 470 470 0.00% NMB 4,560 4,500 -1.32% NMG 325 360 10.77% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,320 1,320 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,100 2,100 0.00% TICL 190 190 0.00% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,220 4,240 0.47% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5th January 2023 to 5th January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6th July 2020 as per rules 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

