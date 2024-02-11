Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 6 of 2024: Banks, Finance & Investment Index Up By 4.78%

The trading week from Monday 5th to Friday 9th February 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited a decrease in total turnover.
Turnover and Volume
In week 6, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 7,374.83 million. This represents a slight decrease of 7.7% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 7,988.71 million.
The total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 15,634,349 showing a slight increase of 10.3% compared to the previous week’s trading volume of 14,165,794.
The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, TICL, and NMB.
The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:
- CRDB: 15,348,469 shares
- TICL: 305,179 shares
- NMB: 30,788 shares
- NICO: 23,104 shares
- TPCC: 13,729 shares
- TCCL: 12,220 shares
- DSE: 6,529 shares
- SWIS: 2,591 shares
- DCB: 857 shares
- TOL: 759 shares
- VODA: 610 shares
- PAL: 244 shares
- TCC: 20 shares
Market Capitalization
As of Friday, 9th February 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,728.54 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,606.16 billion.
This indicates an increase of 1.4% in the total market capitalization and an increase of 1.5% in the domestic market capitalization when compared to the data from Friday 2nd February 2024, to TZS 14,519.69 billion and TZS 11,426.16 billion
Bond Market
In Week 6 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity reached TZS 53.8 billion, covering both government and corporate bonds. This represents a decrease of approximately 8.47% compared to Week 5’s total of TZS 58.78 billion.
Government bonds continued to experience robust trading, with transactions involving 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds. The market for 25-year bonds, in particular, displayed diverse pricing, reflecting a range of investor preferences.
On the corporate bonds board, trading included a 3-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.50% and various face values, traded at different prices, indicating continued interest in corporate debt instruments.
Indexes
All indexes but the Commercial Services (CS) showed gains in values. In particular, the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index increased by 4.78% week-on-week.
|Index
|Closing Value 2nd February 2024
|Closing Value 9th February 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,739.63
|1,764.65
|1.44%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,313.76
|4,381.71
|1.58%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,193.17
|5,199.51
|0.12%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,555.85
|4,773.80
|4.78%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,144.37
|2,142.69
|-0.08%
Stock Performances
NICO, CRDB, EABL, and TPCC stocks showed strong appreciation with an increase in price from the previous week of 9.62%, 8.70%, 8.24%, and 6.37% respectively.
The worst-performing stock of the week was KCB with a price decrease of -4.55%%.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 2nd February 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 9th February 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|460
|500
|8.70%
|DCB
|135
|135
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,820
|1,820
|0.00%
|EABL
|1,700
|1,840
|8.24%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,840
|2,980
|4.93%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|330
|315
|-4.55%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|520
|570
|9.62%
|NMB
|4,500
|4,660
|3.56%
|NMG
|315
|315
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,240
|1,200
|-3.23%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,480
|2,480
|0.00%
|TICL
|195
|190
|-2.56%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,080
|4,340
|6.37%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.