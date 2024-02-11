Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 6 of 2024: Banks, Finance & Investment Index Up By 4.78%

The trading week from Monday 5th to Friday 9th February 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited a decrease in total turnover.

Turnover and Volume

In week 6, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 7,374.83 million. This represents a slight decrease of 7.7% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 7,988.71 million.

The total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 15,634,349 showing a slight increase of 10.3% compared to the previous week’s trading volume of 14,165,794.

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, TICL, and NMB.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:

CRDB: 15,348,469 shares TICL: 305,179 shares NMB: 30,788 shares NICO: 23,104 shares TPCC: 13,729 shares TCCL: 12,220 shares DSE: 6,529 shares SWIS: 2,591 shares DCB: 857 shares TOL: 759 shares VODA: 610 shares PAL: 244 shares TCC: 20 shares

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 9th February 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,728.54 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,606.16 billion.

This indicates an increase of 1.4% in the total market capitalization and an increase of 1.5% in the domestic market capitalization when compared to the data from Friday 2nd February 2024, to TZS 14,519.69 billion and TZS 11,426.16 billion

Bond Market

In Week 6 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity reached TZS 53.8 billion, covering both government and corporate bonds. This represents a decrease of approximately 8.47% compared to Week 5’s total of TZS 58.78 billion.

Government bonds continued to experience robust trading, with transactions involving 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds. The market for 25-year bonds, in particular, displayed diverse pricing, reflecting a range of investor preferences.

On the corporate bonds board, trading included a 3-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.50% and various face values, traded at different prices, indicating continued interest in corporate debt instruments.

Indexes

All indexes but the Commercial Services (CS) showed gains in values. In particular, the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index increased by 4.78% week-on-week.

Index Closing Value 2nd February 2024 Closing Value 9th February 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,739.63 1,764.65 1.44% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,313.76 4,381.71 1.58% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,193.17 5,199.51 0.12% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,555.85 4,773.80 4.78% Commercial Services (CS) 2,144.37 2,142.69 -0.08%

Stock Performances

NICO, CRDB, EABL, and TPCC stocks showed strong appreciation with an increase in price from the previous week of 9.62%, 8.70%, 8.24%, and 6.37% respectively.

The worst-performing stock of the week was KCB with a price decrease of -4.55%%.

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 2nd February 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 9th February 2024 Variation % CRDB 460 500 8.70% DCB 135 135 0.00% DSE 1,820 1,820 0.00% EABL 1,700 1,840 8.24% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,840 2,980 4.93% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 330 315 -4.55% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 520 570 9.62% NMB 4,500 4,660 3.56% NMG 315 315 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,240 1,200 -3.23% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,480 2,480 0.00% TICL 195 190 -2.56% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,080 4,340 6.37% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January, 2023 to 5 January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.