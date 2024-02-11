ONOMO Hotel Dar es Salaam
The Latest

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 6 of 2024: Banks, Finance & Investment Index Up By 4.78%

February 11, 2024
3 minute read
DSE CORE Securities

The trading week from Monday 5th to Friday 9th February 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited a decrease in total turnover.

Turnover and Volume

In week 6, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 7,374.83 million. This represents a slight decrease of 7.7% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 7,988.71 million.

TanzaniaInvest Whatsapp Channel

The total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 15,634,349 showing a slight increase of 10.3% compared to the previous week’s trading volume of 14,165,794.

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, TICL, and NMB.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:

  1. CRDB: 15,348,469 shares
  2. TICL: 305,179 shares
  3. NMB: 30,788 shares
  4. NICO: 23,104 shares
  5. TPCC: 13,729 shares
  6. TCCL: 12,220 shares
  7. DSE: 6,529 shares
  8. SWIS: 2,591 shares
  9. DCB: 857 shares
  10. TOL: 759 shares
  11. VODA: 610 shares
  12. PAL: 244 shares
  13. TCC: 20 shares

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 9th February 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,728.54 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,606.16 billion.

This indicates an increase of 1.4% in the total market capitalization and an increase of 1.5% in the domestic market capitalization when compared to the data from Friday 2nd February 2024, to TZS 14,519.69 billion and TZS 11,426.16 billion

    Bond Market

    In Week 6 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity reached TZS 53.8 billion, covering both government and corporate bonds. This represents a decrease of approximately 8.47% compared to Week 5’s total of TZS 58.78 billion.

    RELATED:  Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 3 of 2024: Tanga Cement Stock Price Continues to Increase

    Government bonds continued to experience robust trading, with transactions involving 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds. The market for 25-year bonds, in particular, displayed diverse pricing, reflecting a range of investor preferences.

    On the corporate bonds board, trading included a 3-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.50% and various face values, traded at different prices, indicating continued interest in corporate debt instruments.

    Indexes

    All indexes but the Commercial Services (CS) showed gains in values. In particular, the Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index increased by 4.78% week-on-week.

    IndexClosing Value 2nd February 2024Closing Value 9th February 2024Variation
    All Share Index (DSEI)1,739.631,764.651.44%
    Tanzania Share Index (TSI)4,313.764,381.711.58%
    Industrial & Allied (IA)5,193.175,199.510.12%
    Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)4,555.854,773.804.78%
    Commercial Services (CS)2,144.372,142.69-0.08%

    Stock Performances

    NICO, CRDB, EABL, and TPCC stocks showed strong appreciation with an increase in price from the previous week of 9.62%, 8.70%, 8.24%, and 6.37% respectively.

    The worst-performing stock of the week was KCB with a price decrease of -4.55%%.

    StockClosing Price (TZS) 2nd February 2024Closing Price (TZS) 9th February 2024Variation %
    CRDB4605008.70%
    DCB1351350.00%
    DSE1,8201,8200.00%
    EABL1,7001,8408.24%
    JATU2652650.00%
    JHL2,8402,9804.93%
    KA**80800.00%
    KCB330315-4.55%
    MBP3053050.00%
    MCB3103100.00%
    MKCB6306300.00%
    MUCOBA4004000.00%
    NICO5205709.62%
    NMB4,5004,6603.56%
    NMG3153150.00%
    PAL4004000.00%
    SWALA4504500.00%
    SWIS1,2401,200-3.23%
    TBL10,90010,9000.00%
    TCC17,00017,0000.00%
    TCCL2,4802,4800.00%
    TICL195190-2.56%
    TOL6606600.00%
    TPCC4,0804,3406.37%
    TTP1201200.00%
    USL550.00%
    VODA7707700.00%
    YETU5105100.00%
    ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January, 2023 to 5 January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

      This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.

      RELATED:  DSE Market Report Week Ending Friday 21st July 2023: Turnover Up By +29%, TICL and TCCL Sole Winners
      Tweet
      Share
      Share
      Share
      Related Posts