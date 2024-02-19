Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 7 of 2024:

The trading week from Monday 12th to Friday 16th February 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited discrete market activity.
Turnover and Volume
In week 7, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 3,347.22 million, showing a decrease of -54.6% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS TZS 7,374.83 million.
Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 1,813,072, compared to 15,634,349 the previous week, showing a massive decrease of -88.4%.
Most Active Stocks
The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, NMB, and TBL.
The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:
- CRDB: 1,163,273 shares
- NMB: 249,843 shares
- TBL: 239,405 shares
- TPCC: 59,096 shares
- TICL: 43,859 shares
- NICO: 23,125 shares
- DCB: 14,630 shares
- MBP: 3,464 shares
- DSE: 3,100 shares
- TCCL: 2,388 shares
- SWIS: 640 shares
- VODA: 130 shares
- MKCB: 119 shares
Market Capitalization
As of Friday, 19th February 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,749.64 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,627.25 billion.
This represents a very slight increase from the previous week’s values of TZS 14,728.54 billion, and TZS 11,606.16 billion.
Bond Market
In Week 7 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity reached TZS 161.50 billion, covering both government and corporate bonds.
This represents a strong increase in activity from the previous week with TZS 53.8 billion in bond activity.
Government bonds experienced active trading across various maturities. The market saw transactions involving 5-year, 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.
On the corporate bonds board, the week saw activity in both 3-year and 5-year corporate bonds, indicating a market with a variety of investment time horizons.
Indexes
The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) saw the greatest weekly increase of 0.55% to reach 4,800.19 points on Friday 16th February 2024.
|Index
|Closing Value 9th February 2024
|Closing Value 16th February 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,764.65
|1,767.18
|0.14%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,381.71
|4,389.66
|0.18%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,199.51
|5,199.51
|0.00%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,773.80
|4,800.19
|0.55%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,142.69
|2,142.69
|0.00%
Stock Performances
The only stocks that showed a price increase were NICO (+1.75%), DSE (+1.10%), and NMB (+0.86%).
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 9th February 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 16th February 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|500
|500
|0.00%
|DCB
|135
|135
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,820
|1,840
|1.10%
|EABL
|1,840
|1,840
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,980
|2,980
|0.00%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|315
|315
|0.00%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|570
|580
|1.75%
|NMB
|4,660
|4,700
|0.86%
|NMG
|315
|315
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,200
|1,200
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,480
|2,480
|0.00%
|TICL
|190
|190
|0.00%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,340
|4,340
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.