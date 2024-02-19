Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 7 of 2024:

The trading week from Monday 12th to Friday 16th February 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited discrete market activity.

Turnover and Volume

In week 7, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 3,347.22 million, showing a decrease of -54.6% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS TZS 7,374.83 million.

Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 1,813,072, compared to 15,634,349 the previous week, showing a massive decrease of -88.4%.

Most Active Stocks

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, NMB, and TBL.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:

CRDB : 1,163,273 shares

: 1,163,273 shares NMB : 249,843 shares

: 249,843 shares TBL : 239,405 shares

: 239,405 shares TPCC : 59,096 shares

: 59,096 shares TICL : 43,859 shares

: 43,859 shares NICO : 23,125 shares

: 23,125 shares DCB : 14,630 shares

: 14,630 shares MBP : 3,464 shares

: 3,464 shares DSE : 3,100 shares

: 3,100 shares TCCL : 2,388 shares

: 2,388 shares SWIS : 640 shares

: 640 shares VODA : 130 shares

: 130 shares MKCB: 119 shares

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 19th February 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,749.64 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,627.25 billion.

This represents a very slight increase from the previous week’s values of TZS 14,728.54 billion, and TZS 11,606.16 billion.

Bond Market

In Week 7 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity reached TZS 161.50 billion, covering both government and corporate bonds.

This represents a strong increase in activity from the previous week with TZS 53.8 billion in bond activity.

Government bonds experienced active trading across various maturities. The market saw transactions involving 5-year, 10-year, 15-year, 20-year, and 25-year bonds.

On the corporate bonds board, the week saw activity in both 3-year and 5-year corporate bonds, indicating a market with a variety of investment time horizons.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) saw the greatest weekly increase of 0.55% to reach 4,800.19 points on Friday 16th February 2024.

Index Closing Value 9th February 2024 Closing Value 16th February 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,764.65 1,767.18 0.14% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,381.71 4,389.66 0.18% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,199.51 5,199.51 0.00% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,773.80 4,800.19 0.55% Commercial Services (CS) 2,142.69 2,142.69 0.00%

Stock Performances

The only stocks that showed a price increase were NICO (+1.75%), DSE (+1.10%), and NMB (+0.86%).

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 9th February 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 16th February 2024 Variation % CRDB 500 500 0.00% DCB 135 135 0.00% DSE 1,820 1,840 1.10% EABL 1,840 1,840 0.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 2,980 0.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 315 315 0.00% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 570 580 1.75% NMB 4,660 4,700 0.86% NMG 315 315 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,200 1,200 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,480 2,480 0.00% TICL 190 190 0.00% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,340 4,340 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January, 2023 to 5 January, 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July, 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 22 2123103 or write to info@coresecurities.co.tz.