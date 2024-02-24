Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 8 of 2024: DCB Up by 11.11%

The trading week from Monday 19th to Friday 23rd February 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited discrete market activity.
Turnover and Volume
In week 8, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 3,695.93 million, showing an increase of 10.41% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 3,347.22 million.
Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 2,428,161 compared to 1,813,072 the previous week, showing an increase of 33.92%.
Most Active Stocks
The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, TBL, and TPCC.
The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:
CRDB: 974,609 shares
TBL: 356,566 shares
TPCC: 79,633 shares
DCB: 35,331 shares
NMB: 33,343 shares
NICO: 20,699 shares
SWIS: 6,395 shares
DSE: 4,048 shares
TICL: 3,126 shares
VODA: 1,851 shares
TOL: 1,699 shares
PAL: 130 shares
MCB: 30 shares
MUCOBA: 20 shares
Market Capitalization
As of Friday, 23rd February 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,739.49 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,617.11 billion.
This represents a negligible decrease of -0.06% and -0.08% from the previous week’s values of % TZS 14,749.64 billion and TZS 11,627.25 billion.
Bond Market
In Week 8 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity reached TZS 93.75 billion, covering both government and corporate bonds.
This represents a strong decrease in activity of -41.94% from the previous week with TZS 161.50 billion in bond activity.
Week 8 witnessed active trading in various government bonds across different maturities, including 5-year to 25-year bonds. Meanwhile, corporate bond activity remained robust, with transactions observed in both 3-year and 5-year corporate bonds.
Indexes
The Industrial & Allied (IA) was the only index to show a positive weekly variation. All the other indexes saw a decrease in their value.
|Index
|Closing Value 16th February 2024
|Closing Value 23rd February 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,767.18
|1,765.96
|-0.07%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,389.66
|4,385.83
|-0.09%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,199.51
|5,209.01
|0.18%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,800.19
|4,777.60
|-0.47%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,142.69
|2,139.32
|-0.16%
Stock Performances
The only stocks that showed a price increase were DCB with a strong appreciation of +11,11%, TPCC (+1.38%), and NMB (+1.09%).
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 16th February 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 23rd February 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|500
|500
|0.00%
|DCB
|135
|150
|11.11%
|DSE
|1,840
|1,860
|1.09%
|EABL
|1,840
|1,840
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,980
|2,980
|0.00%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|315
|315
|0.00%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|580
|580
|0.00%
|NMB
|4,700
|4,660
|-0.85%
|NMG
|315
|315
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,200
|1,120
|-6.67%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,480
|2,480
|0.00%
|TICL
|190
|190
|0.00%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,340
|4,400
|1.38%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
