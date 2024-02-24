ONOMO Hotel Dar es Salaam
Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 8 of 2024: DCB Up by 11.11%

February 24, 2024
DSE CORE Securities

The trading week from Monday 19th to Friday 23rd February 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited discrete market activity.

Turnover and Volume

In week 8, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 3,695.93 million, showing an increase of 10.41% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 3,347.22 million.

Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 2,428,161 compared to 1,813,072 the previous week, showing an increase of 33.92%.

Most Active Stocks

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, TBL, and TPCC.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:

CRDB: 974,609 shares
TBL: 356,566 shares
TPCC: 79,633 shares
DCB: 35,331 shares
NMB: 33,343 shares
NICO: 20,699 shares
SWIS: 6,395 shares
DSE: 4,048 shares
TICL: 3,126 shares
VODA: 1,851 shares
TOL: 1,699 shares
PAL: 130 shares
MCB: 30 shares
MUCOBA: 20 shares

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 23rd February 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,739.49 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,617.11 billion.

This represents a negligible decrease of -0.06% and -0.08% from the previous week’s values of % TZS 14,749.64 billion and TZS 11,627.25 billion.

Bond Market

In Week 8 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity reached TZS 93.75 billion, covering both government and corporate bonds.

This represents a strong decrease in activity of -41.94% from the previous week with TZS 161.50 billion in bond activity.

Week 8 witnessed active trading in various government bonds across different maturities, including 5-year to 25-year bonds. Meanwhile, corporate bond activity remained robust, with transactions observed in both 3-year and 5-year corporate bonds.

Indexes

The Industrial & Allied (IA) was the only index to show a positive weekly variation. All the other indexes saw a decrease in their value.

IndexClosing Value 16th February 2024Closing Value 23rd February 2024Variation
All Share Index (DSEI)1,767.181,765.96-0.07%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)4,389.664,385.83-0.09%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,199.515,209.010.18%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)4,800.194,777.60-0.47%
Commercial Services (CS)2,142.692,139.32-0.16%

Stock Performances

The only stocks that showed a price increase were DCB with a strong appreciation of +11,11%, TPCC (+1.38%), and NMB (+1.09%).

StockClosing Price (TZS) 16th February 2024Closing Price (TZS) 23rd February 2024Variation %
CRDB5005000.00%
DCB13515011.11%
DSE1,8401,8601.09%
EABL1,8401,8400.00%
JATU2652650.00%
JHL2,9802,9800.00%
KA**80800.00%
KCB3153150.00%
MBP3053050.00%
MCB3103100.00%
MKCB6306300.00%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO5805800.00%
NMB4,7004,660-0.85%
NMG3153150.00%
PAL4004000.00%
SWALA4504500.00%
SWIS1,2001,120-6.67%
TBL10,90010,9000.00%
TCC17,00017,0000.00%
TCCL2,4802,4800.00%
TICL1901900.00%
TOL6606600.00%
TPCC4,3404,4001.38%
TTP1201200.00%
USL550.00%
VODA7707700.00%
YETU5105100.00%
** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.

