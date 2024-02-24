Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 8 of 2024: DCB Up by 11.11%

The trading week from Monday 19th to Friday 23rd February 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited discrete market activity.

Turnover and Volume

In week 8, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 3,695.93 million, showing an increase of 10.41% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 3,347.22 million.

Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded during the week amounted to 2,428,161 compared to 1,813,072 the previous week, showing an increase of 33.92%.

Most Active Stocks

The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, TBL, and TPCC.

The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:

CRDB: 974,609 shares

TBL: 356,566 shares

TPCC: 79,633 shares

DCB: 35,331 shares

NMB: 33,343 shares

NICO: 20,699 shares

SWIS: 6,395 shares

DSE: 4,048 shares

TICL: 3,126 shares

VODA: 1,851 shares

TOL: 1,699 shares

PAL: 130 shares

MCB: 30 shares

MUCOBA: 20 shares

Market Capitalization

As of Friday, 23rd February 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,739.49 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,617.11 billion.

This represents a negligible decrease of -0.06% and -0.08% from the previous week’s values of % TZS 14,749.64 billion and TZS 11,627.25 billion.

Bond Market

In Week 8 of 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total bond market activity reached TZS 93.75 billion, covering both government and corporate bonds.

This represents a strong decrease in activity of -41.94% from the previous week with TZS 161.50 billion in bond activity.

Week 8 witnessed active trading in various government bonds across different maturities, including 5-year to 25-year bonds. Meanwhile, corporate bond activity remained robust, with transactions observed in both 3-year and 5-year corporate bonds.

Indexes

The Industrial & Allied (IA) was the only index to show a positive weekly variation. All the other indexes saw a decrease in their value.

Index Closing Value 16th February 2024 Closing Value 23rd February 2024 Variation All Share Index (DSEI) 1,767.18 1,765.96 -0.07% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 4,389.66 4,385.83 -0.09% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,199.51 5,209.01 0.18% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 4,800.19 4,777.60 -0.47% Commercial Services (CS) 2,142.69 2,139.32 -0.16%

Stock Performances

The only stocks that showed a price increase were DCB with a strong appreciation of +11,11%, TPCC (+1.38%), and NMB (+1.09%).

Stock Closing Price (TZS) 16th February 2024 Closing Price (TZS) 23rd February 2024 Variation % CRDB 500 500 0.00% DCB 135 150 11.11% DSE 1,840 1,860 1.09% EABL 1,840 1,840 0.00% JATU 265 265 0.00% JHL 2,980 2,980 0.00% KA** 80 80 0.00% KCB 315 315 0.00% MBP 305 305 0.00% MCB 310 310 0.00% MKCB 630 630 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 580 580 0.00% NMB 4,700 4,660 -0.85% NMG 315 315 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 450 450 0.00% SWIS 1,200 1,120 -6.67% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,480 2,480 0.00% TICL 190 190 0.00% TOL 660 660 0.00% TPCC 4,340 4,400 1.38% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% ** Kenya Airways PLC (KA) suspension from trading on its Primary Market at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has been extended from 5 January 2023 to 5 January 2024. Meanwhile, KA shares have also been suspended from trading at the DSE from 6*” July 2020 as per rule 57(1) and (2) of the DSE Rules, 2016.

This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.