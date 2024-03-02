Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Report Week 9 of 2024: Turnover Up By 127%, CRDB Price Up By +4%

The trading week from Monday 26th February to Friday 1st March 2024 at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) exhibited strong market activity.
Turnover and Volume
During week 9 of 2024, the DSE witnessed a total weekly turnover of TZS 8,387.43 million, showing a massive increase of 126.93% compared to the previous week’s turnover of TZS 3,695.93 million.
Meanwhile, the total volume of shares traded amounted to 9,528,761 compared to 2,428,161 the previous week, showing an increase of 497.18%.
Most Active Stocks
The most traded stocks of the week were CRDB, NIKO, and MKCB.
The total number of shares traded for each stock during the week is as follows:
CRDB: 3,168,409 shares
NICO: 137,343 shares
MKCB: 76,653 shares
TPCC: 60,281 shares
DCB: 36,641 shares
TCCL: 26,000 shares
NMB: 12,361 shares
TICL: 12,056 shares
DSE: 3,368 shares
SWIS: 2,021 shares
VODA: 1,150 shares
PAL: 200 shares
TBL: 120 shares
MBP: 70 shares
Market Capitalization
As of Friday, 1st March 2024, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s total market capitalization amounted to TZS 14,774.89 billion, and the domestic market capitalization was TZS 11,652.51 billion.
This represents an increase of 0.24% and 0.30% from the previous week’s values of TZS 14,739.49 billion and TZS 11,617.11 billion.
Bond Market
The total weekly bond market activity, encompassing both government and corporate bonds, amounted to TZS 106.16 billion. This reflects a notable increase of 13.23% from the previous week, during which the total turnover was TZS 93.75 billion.
Indexes
All indexes, except for the Industrial & Allied (IA) and the Commercial Services (CS) indexes, showed appreciations in their values compared to the previous week.
|Index
|Closing Value 23rd February 2024
|Closing Value 1st March 2024
|Variation
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,765.96
|1,770.20
|0.24%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|4,385.83
|4,399.19
|0.30%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,209.01
|5,195.03
|-0.27%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|4,777.60
|4,841.75
|1.34%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,139.32
|2,139.32
|0.00%
Stock Performances
The only stock that showed a price increase was CRDB with +4.00%.
|Stock
|Closing Price (TZS) 23rd February 2024
|Closing Price (TZS) 1st March 2024
|Variation %
|CRDB
|500
|520
|4.00%
|DCB
|150
|150
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,860
|1,820
|-2.15%
|EABL
|1,840
|1,840
|0.00%
|JATU
|265
|265
|0.00%
|JHL
|2,980
|2,980
|0.00%
|KA**
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|315
|315
|0.00%
|MBP
|305
|305
|0.00%
|MCB
|310
|310
|0.00%
|MKCB
|630
|630
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|580
|580
|0.00%
|NMB
|4,660
|4,660
|0.00%
|NMG
|315
|315
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|450
|450
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,120
|1,120
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,480
|2,400
|-3.23%
|TICL
|190
|190
|0.00%
|TOL
|660
|660
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,400
|4,340
|-1.36%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
This market report is courtesy of CORE Securities, a leading brokerage and provider of investment advisory services in capital markets in Tanzania and the SADC Region. For assistance with trading on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), call +255 754 303759 or +255 622 303 759 or write to ddario@coresecurities.co.tz.