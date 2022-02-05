Banks Index Up by +3.67% at DSE During Week 5 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 4th February 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,131.01 bln (USD 7,045.60 mln), up by +0.66% compared to TZS 16,025.98 bln on Friday 28th January 2022.

The exchange recorded a total turnover of TZS 192.80 mln from 362,251 shares traded in 88 deals; and TZS 9.19 Billion from bonds traded in 26 deals.

This is -85.54% less compared to the previous week when DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 1,333.28 mln from 3,182,726 shares traded in 67 deals and TZS 3.62 Billion from bonds traded in 27 deals.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +3.67%.

Indexes Closing Value Friday 4th February 2022 Closing Value Friday 28th January 2022 Change (%) All Share Index (DSEI) 1,935.29 1,922.69 +0.66% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 3,692.15 3,659.82 +0.88% Industrial & Allied (IA) 4,970.63 4,965.37 +0.11% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 2,815.45 2,715.66 +3.67% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.28 2,134.28 0.00%

Stocks

The best performers during the week were TTCL (+10.00%), and CRDB (+9.23%).

Company Closing Price TZS Friday 4th February 2022 Closing Price TZS Friday 28th January 2022 Price Change (%) CRDB 355 325 +9.23% DCB 180 180 0.00% DSE 1,340 1,320 +1.52% EABL 3,300 3,380 -2.37% JATU 370 390 -5.13% JHL 6,050 6,150 -1.63% KA 80 80 0.00% KCB 940 910 +3.30% MBP 490 490 0.00% MCB 500 500 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 310 300 +3.33% NMB 2,280 2,280 0.00% NMG 385 380 +1.32% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 490 490 0.00% SWIS 1,000 1,000 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,100 1,000 +10.00% TICL 350 350 0.00% TOL 570 570 0.00% TPCC 3,400 3,400 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00% Total Market Capitalization – TZS 16,131.01 bln (USD 7,045.60 mln) 16,131.01 16,025.98 +0.66%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 5.60 bln was traded at prices of 112.5115%, 116.9837%, 117.0904%, and 117.4792% in 6 deal(s), while a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 0.93 bln was traded at prices of 110.0000%, 128.0000%, 129.2238% and 130.4361% in 5 deal(s).

The market also traded a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 1.20 bln at prices of 110.3913%, 118.6293%, 119.9684%, 120.0956%, 121.0000%, 125.0595%, 126.1878%, 126.3184% and 132.5996% in 15 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.