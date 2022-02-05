Banks Index Up by +3.67% at DSE During Week 5 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 4th February 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,131.01 bln (USD 7,045.60 mln), up by +0.66% compared to TZS 16,025.98 bln on Friday 28th January 2022.
The exchange recorded a total turnover of TZS 192.80 mln from 362,251 shares traded in 88 deals; and TZS 9.19 Billion from bonds traded in 26 deals.
This is -85.54% less compared to the previous week when DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 1,333.28 mln from 3,182,726 shares traded in 67 deals and TZS 3.62 Billion from bonds traded in 27 deals.
Indexes
The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +3.67%.
|Indexes
|Closing Value Friday 4th February 2022
|Closing Value Friday 28th January 2022
|Change (%)
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,935.29
|1,922.69
|+0.66%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|3,692.15
|3,659.82
|+0.88%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|4,970.63
|4,965.37
|+0.11%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|2,815.45
|2,715.66
|+3.67%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,134.28
|2,134.28
|0.00%
Stocks
The best performers during the week were TTCL (+10.00%), and CRDB (+9.23%).
|Company
|Closing Price TZS Friday 4th February 2022
|Closing Price TZS Friday 28th January 2022
|Price Change (%)
|CRDB
|355
|325
|+9.23%
|DCB
|180
|180
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,340
|1,320
|+1.52%
|EABL
|3,300
|3,380
|-2.37%
|JATU
|370
|390
|-5.13%
|JHL
|6,050
|6,150
|-1.63%
|KA
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|940
|910
|+3.30%
|MBP
|490
|490
|0.00%
|MCB
|500
|500
|0.00%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|310
|300
|+3.33%
|NMB
|2,280
|2,280
|0.00%
|NMG
|385
|380
|+1.32%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|490
|490
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,100
|1,000
|+10.00%
|TICL
|350
|350
|0.00%
|TOL
|570
|570
|0.00%
|TPCC
|3,400
|3,400
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
|Total Market Capitalization – TZS 16,131.01 bln (USD 7,045.60 mln)
|16,131.01
|16,025.98
|+0.66%
Bonds
On the Government Bonds Board, a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 5.60 bln was traded at prices of 112.5115%, 116.9837%, 117.0904%, and 117.4792% in 6 deal(s), while a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 0.93 bln was traded at prices of 110.0000%, 128.0000%, 129.2238% and 130.4361% in 5 deal(s).
The market also traded a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 1.20 bln at prices of 110.3913%, 118.6293%, 119.9684%, 120.0956%, 121.0000%, 125.0595%, 126.1878%, 126.3184% and 132.5996% in 15 deal(s).
There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.