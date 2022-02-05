Banks Index Up by +3.67% at DSE During Week 5 of 2022

TOPICS:
DSE Dar Es Salaam Stock Exchange

February 5, 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 4th February 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,131.01 bln (USD 7,045.60 mln), up by +0.66% compared to TZS 16,025.98 bln on Friday 28th January 2022.

The exchange recorded a total turnover of TZS 192.80 mln from 362,251 shares traded in 88 deals; and TZS 9.19 Billion from bonds traded in 26 deals.

This is -85.54% less compared to the previous week when DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 1,333.28 mln from 3,182,726 shares traded in 67 deals and TZS 3.62 Billion from bonds traded in 27 deals.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +3.67%.

IndexesClosing Value Friday 4th February 2022Closing Value Friday 28th January 2022 Change (%)
All Share Index (DSEI)1,935.291,922.69+0.66%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 3,692.153,659.82+0.88%
Industrial & Allied (IA)4,970.634,965.37+0.11%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 2,815.452,715.66+3.67%
Commercial Services (CS)2,134.282,134.280.00%

Stocks

The best performers during the week were TTCL (+10.00%), and CRDB (+9.23%).

CompanyClosing Price TZS Friday 4th February 2022Closing Price TZS Friday 28th January 2022Price Change (%)
CRDB355325+9.23%
DCB1801800.00%
DSE1,3401,320+1.52%
EABL3,3003,380-2.37%
JATU370390-5.13%
JHL6,0506,150-1.63%
KA80800.00%
KCB940910+3.30%
MBP4904900.00%
MCB5005000.00%
MKCB7807800.00%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO310300+3.33%
NMB2,2802,2800.00%
NMG385380+1.32%
PAL4004000.00%
SWALA4904900.00%
SWIS1,0001,0000.00%
TBL10,90010,9000.00%
TCC17,00017,0000.00%
TCCL1,1001,000+10.00%
TICL3503500.00%
TOL5705700.00%
TPCC3,4003,4000.00%
TTP1201200.00%
USL550.00%
VODA7707700.00%
YETU5105100.00%
Total Market Capitalization – TZS 16,131.01 bln (USD 7,045.60 mln)16,131.0116,025.98+0.66%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 5.60 bln was traded at prices of 112.5115%, 116.9837%, 117.0904%, and 117.4792% in 6 deal(s), while a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 0.93 bln was traded at prices of 110.0000%, 128.0000%, 129.2238% and 130.4361% in 5 deal(s).

The market also traded a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 1.20 bln at prices of 110.3913%, 118.6293%, 119.9684%, 120.0956%, 121.0000%, 125.0595%, 126.1878%, 126.3184% and 132.5996% in 15 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles