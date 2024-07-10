New Minister Pledges Support for Industrial Growth in Tanzania

The newly appointed Minister for Industry and Trade, Dr. Selemani Jafo, has committed to bolstering the growth and efficiency of Tanzanian industries.

He made the pledge on July 10, 2024, during his visit to the Itracom Fertilizer Limited factory in Dodoma on July 8, 2024, where he emphasized the government’s dedication to ensuring that these industries significantly contribute to the economy and employment.

Dr. Jafo highlighted the government’s proactive measures under President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s leadership, which have successfully attracted substantial investments in the industrial sector. He assured industry stakeholders of his unwavering support in addressing operational challenges and enhancing productivity.

“I will collaborate with industry owners to identify challenges and implement solutions that ensure efficient and profitable operations,” Dr. Jafo stated.

Focusing on Itracom Fertilizer Limited, Dr. Jafo guaranteed the investor that he would work closely with sectoral institutions to overcome existing hurdles, ensuring the factory’s optimal performance. He expressed his concern regarding the low domestic uptake of fertilizers, noting that despite the factory’s substantial production, only a small fraction is purchased by Tanzanians.

“It is disheartening that out of the 66,000 tons of fertilizer produced, Tanzanians have only bought 4,238 tons. This is not encouraging and needs to change,” Dr. Jafo remarked.

He called upon Tanzanians to prioritize locally produced fertilizers over imported ones to support the domestic industry.

Mr. Kimaramuziro Nkurikiye, Head of the Internal Audit Unit, shared that since production commenced in December 2022, the factory has produced 75,000 tons of fertilizer. Of this, 66,000 tons have been sold, with 4,238 tons purchased in Tanzania, 52,892 tons in Kenya, and 10,000 tons in Burundi.

Additionally, Mr. Elias Ulyongabo, Head of the Research Unit, noted that the factory currently produces fertilizers for planting, growth, and nourishment. It is also in the final stages of developing fertilizers for tobacco, tea, avocado, and grape crops.