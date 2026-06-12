Tanzania to Build 229-Acre Industrial Park at NDC Machame Site

Tanzania will develop a 229.13-acre industrial park on a National Development Corporation (NDC) site along the Machame route in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region.

The Minister of Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, announced the plan in Parliament on 10 June 2026.

A consultant has been engaged to prepare the site’s master plan, design its infrastructure and carry out an environmental assessment before development begins.

Kapinga said the Government would then consult district authorities and give priority to local investors, including business people from Hai District, in developing the site.

The land is owned by the National Development Corporation and is currently leased to residents for farming while the procedures continue.

The Minister was responding to questions from members of parliament about releasing NDC land to investors and reviving closed industries in the Kilimanjaro region.