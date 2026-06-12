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Tanzania to Build 229-Acre Industrial Park at NDC Machame Site

Tanzania will develop a 229.13-acre industrial park on a National Development Corporation (NDC) site along the Machame route in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region, the Minister of Industry and Trade announced in Parliament on 10 June 2026. A consultant has been engaged to prepare the master plan, infrastructure design and environmental assessment, while the land remains leased to residents for farming during the process.
June 12, 2026
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NDC industrial park site at Machame, Hai District, Kilimanjaro

Tanzania will develop a 229.13-acre industrial park on a National Development Corporation (NDC) site along the Machame route in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region.

The Minister of Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, announced the plan in Parliament on 10 June 2026.

A consultant has been engaged to prepare the site’s master plan, design its infrastructure and carry out an environmental assessment before development begins.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

Kapinga said the Government would then consult district authorities and give priority to local investors, including business people from Hai District, in developing the site.

The land is owned by the National Development Corporation and is currently leased to residents for farming while the procedures continue.

The Minister was responding to questions from members of parliament about releasing NDC land to investors and reviving closed industries in the Kilimanjaro region.

Want to know more about Industry in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers Industry, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

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Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

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