President Samia Inaugurates Truck Assembly Plant in Tanzania, Encourages Industrial Growth

On 9th May 2024, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, inaugurated the truck assembly and body-building plant of Saturn Corporation Limited in the Kigamboni district in Dar es Salaam.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the assembly plant, President Samia emphasized its role as a catalyst for industrial expansion and economic development.

She noted that the plant’s utilization of domestically sourced materials, including glass produced by local manufacturers, aligns with Tanzania’s objectives of promoting local content and reducing production costs for companies operating within the country.

The inauguration of the Saturn Corporation Limited plant is expected to yield substantial economic benefits, including the creation of approximately 250 direct jobs and the indirect support of 1,800 additional jobs.

Moreover, the establishment of this facility is anticipated to enhance cash flow, bolster government revenue, and facilitate technology transfer, further contributing to Tanzania’s industrial advancement and economic resilience.

During the inauguration, President Samia also underscored the government’s commitment to fostering a modern, integrated, inclusive, and competitive economy, underpinned by robust industrialization, economic services, and enabling infrastructure.

She emphasized the pivotal role of the industrial sector in enhancing production, generating employment opportunities, and advancing the nation’s socio-economic objectives, particularly in combating poverty and fostering inclusive growth.

During her address, President Samia mentioned the government’s initiative to reduce corporate tax rates from 30% to 10% for the initial five years, aimed at incentivizing increased investment in the industrial sector.

This reduction in the tax rates applies to the income of companies assembling motor vehicles, tractors, fishing boats, and outboard engines under the condition that they have a performance agreement with the national authority (government).

This strategic move is poised to stimulate further growth and competitiveness within Tanzania’s manufacturing landscape.