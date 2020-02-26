Tanzania Reiterate Plan to Bring Mining to Account for 10% of GDP by 2025

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has reiterated the Government’s plans to bring the mining sector to account for 10% of the country’s GDP by 2020, versus 3.5% currently.

The comments were made at the 2020 Tanzania Minerals and Mining Investment Conference recently held in Dar es Salaam.

Majaliwa explained that the objective will be achieved thanks to the recent reforms in the mining sector and the acquisition by Tanzania of the certificate of origin for tin and its base metals of tantalum and wolframite.

Thanks to the certificate, these metals that are mined in Kyerwa and Ngara districts in the Kagera region in northwestern Tanzania can now be exported.

Majaliwa also said that minerals’ contribution to the economy grew by 13.7% in 2019.

Tanzania Mining

Mining in Tanzania includes metals (gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver), industrial minerals (diamond, tanzanite, ruby, garnet, limestone, soda ash, gypsum, salt, phosphate, gravel, sand, dimension stones and lately graphite), and fuel minerals (coal, uranium).

Mining and quarrying activities in Tanzania contributed 3.7% to its GDP with USD 1.78bn in 2014, compared to only USD 598m in 2009, representing a value increase of almost 200%.

Based on Tanzania’s Development Vision 2025 plan, the mining sector is expected to account for 10% of the GDP by that year.