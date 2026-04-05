Tanzania Signs Development Agreement With Singapore Investor for Graphite Licenses in Mirerani

Tanzania’s State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) has signed a joint venture agreement with Singapore-based Planet One Natural Resources Holdings to develop three graphite mining licenses in Mirerani, Simanjiro District, Manyara Region.

The agreement was signed on March 30, 2026, as part of STAMICO’s efforts to attract productive investment into the mining sector, with the signing ceremony witnessed by Deputy Minister of Minerals Steven Kiruswa, who described the deal as a step toward advancing sustainable development in Mirerani and across the Manyara Region.

Deputy Minister Kiruswa stated that the project should deliver tangible benefits to local communities through employment opportunities and participation in project-related economic activities, while emphasizing the importance of graphite as a strategic mineral with increasing global demand linked to clean energy technologies such as electric vehicles.

STAMICO Chief Executive Officer Venance Mwasse said the corporation continues to attract large-scale investments in the mining sector and noted that this agreement is the third signed within the current year, adding that the project is expected to contribute to increased government revenues through various economic activities linked to the development of the licenses.

STAMICO Board Chairman Simon Sirro stated that the investment reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the economy through the development of mineral resources, while calling on local communities in Simanjiro to cooperate with investors and uphold integrity, particularly among those who will be employed in the project.

He further noted that STAMICO’s revenue increased from TZS 19.81 billion in the 2021/2022 financial year to TZS 72.99 billion in 2024/2025, stressing strong growth in the corporation’s operations.

Planet One Chief Executive Officer Ramakrishna Chinnamsetty said the agreement will strengthen economic cooperation between Tanzania and Singapore, adding that the project will extend beyond graphite mining to support infrastructure, health, education, and technology development while maintaining environmental standards and engaging local communities.

Graphite Mining in Tanzania

Tanzania is endowed with a range of critical minerals, including graphite, uranium, rare earth elements, copper, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and helium, which are essential for various high-tech and green technologies.

The country hosts an estimated reserve of 18 million tonnes of graphite, representing 6% of the world’s graphite reserves, a vital component for producing anodes in lithium-ion batteries.

The government has been promoting investment in the mining sector through partnerships, regulatory reforms, and the involvement of state institutions such as STAMICO to increase participation in large-scale mining projects.

Mirerani, located in Simanjiro District, is historically known for tanzanite mining but is increasingly being explored for other mineral resources including graphite, reflecting broader diversification efforts within Tanzania’s mining sector.