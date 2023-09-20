Tanzania Is a Promising Location for Uranium Exploration and Mining, Company Explains

In a recent interview published by the Daily News, Majani Wambura, the sustainability manager at Mantra Tanzania, delved into Tanzania’s potential in the global uranium market and the pivotal role the country is set to play.

Mantra Tanzania has been actively involved in Tanzania since its significant uranium deposit discovery in 1996.

The company has been channeling investments into the Mkuju River Project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped uranium deposits.

In the interview, Wambura explains that Tanzania’s favorable geology makes it a prime location for uranium exploration and mining.

With its rich deposits, the nation’s venture into uranium mining holds the promise of significantly bolstering its economy.

The Tanzanian government, recognizing the potential, has been supportive since Mantra’s initiation in 2008, offering enticing mining and tax policies to attract investments.

Wambura highlighted the country’s well-developed infrastructure, including ports like the Port of Dar es Salaam, and its skilled labor force as additional advantages.

He also explained that the company is in the final stages of developing a pilot processing plant that is anticipated to be operational by the end of this year or early next year.

The plant will initially process around 5 tonnes, which is less than 1% of the main production.

He also stressed that the development of these resources must be done in a way that minimizes the environmental and social impacts by using the best practices in mining and processing, as well as the establishment of strong regulatory frameworks.

In addition to the Mkuju River Project Tanzania has found huge deposits of uranium mainly in Namtumbo (Mkuju), Bahi, Galapo, Minjingu, Mbulu, Simanjiro, Lake Natron, Manyoni, Songea, Tunduru, Madaba and Nachingwea.

As of 2022, identified uranium resources in Tanzania were estimated at about 55,000 tonnes, but none of this has been mined commercially.

When operational, Mkuju will be Tanzania’s first uranium mine.