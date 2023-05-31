Tanzanian Digital Quality of Life Getting Worse, Study Shows

Cybersecurity company Surfshark has released its 2022 Digital Quality of Life (DQL) Index which analyses the quality of digital well-being across 117 countries (92% of the global population).

The study indexes each country according to five pillars that impact a population’s overall digital quality of life.

The DQL index is calculated by looking at 1) internet affordability, 2) internet quality, 3) e-infrastructure, 4) e-security, and 5) e-government.

According to the index, Tanzania ranks 107th globally (out of 117 countries) and 17th in Africa, with a ranking index of 0.25.

Tanzania’s DQL rank dropped down two positions from 2021, with all the parameters having worsened, particularly internet affordability.