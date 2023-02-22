Tanzania’s Median Mobile Internet Speed Was Mbps 17.37 in 2022, Study Shows

Network intelligence and connectivity insights service provider Ookla recently released its Speedtest Global Index™ 2023 which tracks countries’ internet speeds and the overall global median internet speeds.

The top 10 rankings remain relatively constant over the past year, U.A.E. joins the fixed broadband list and Denmark, Macau (SAR), and Brunei race ahead for mobile during 2022.

Ookla explains that internet connectivity continues to speed ahead for people around the world, especially as countries prioritize and improve mobile and fixed broadband networks.

Compared to the Index of 2022, mobile download speed jumped nearly 17% over the last year globally and fixed broadband was up at least 28%.

The competition for the fastest fixed broadband was neck-and-neck on the Speedtest Global Index during 2022, with Chile (216.23 Mbps) taking top honours and China (214.23 Mbps) and Singapore (214.23 Mbps) a hair behind.

In 2022, the top 10 countries for fastest fixed broadband remained relatively the same while each country jostled up and down the list for fixed broadband superiority.

Only Spain was replaced from the top 10 with the U.A.E. taking its place. Notably, China jumped four places from sixth to second, improving its median download speed from 146.62 Mbps in 2021 to 214.58 Mbps in 2022.

As for Tanzania, Ookla’s findings show that in 2022 the median country internet speed for fixed broadband was Mbps 13.22.

This puts Tanzania 143rd in the global ranking of 179 countries surveyed.

During the same month, Tanzania ranked 109th for median mobile internet speed with Mbps 17.37.

This represents an improvement of 8 places in the ranking from 2021.