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Tanzania Develops Swahili Large Language Model, Plans Dodoma Techno Valley

Tanzania has begun developing a Swahili Large Language Model (LLM) to expand artificial intelligence across education, health, agriculture, and public services. The government is also promoting the Nala Techno Valley, a technology hub on 400 acres in Dodoma.
October 27, 2026
2 minute read
Swahili LLM Tanzania Dodoma Tech Valley

Tanzania has begun developing a Swahili Large Language Model (LLM) to expand artificial intelligence across education, health, agriculture and public services, and has used the Global AI & Digital Summit 2026 in Seoul to promote the planned Nala Techno Valley technology hub in Dodoma.

The Deputy Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Dr. Switbert Zacharia Mkama, announced the initiative while speaking at the summit held from 19 to 22 October 2026 in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

The summit is organised by the World Bank in partnership with the Government of Korea.

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The event focuses on applying artificial intelligence and digital technologies to grow economies, increase employment and improve public services.

Mkama said the Swahili LLM would broaden the use of the technology in education, health, agriculture and public services.

He stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with other countries, international institutions and technology companies to attract investment, access expertise and advance the technology domestically.

Tanzania is using the summit to promote the Nala Techno Valley project planned for Nala, Dodoma, on 400 acres set aside by the government.

The project aims to establish a centre for technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, robotics, and technology startups.

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Tanzania Swahili Large Language Model

In January 2025, the ICT Commission under the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) partnered with ALMAWAVE, an Italian technology company specialising in artificial intelligence language tools, to develop advanced Kiswahili tools for AI systems.

Officials noted that the use of Kiswahili in AI systems had remained underdeveloped despite rapid global AI adoption, and that Tanzania, as the birthplace of Kiswahili, sees itself as a natural leader in promoting the language through such innovations.

Presenting the ministry’s 2026/2027 budget estimates, then Minister for Communication and Information Technology Angellah Kairuki said the government, through the Information and Communication Technologies Commission (ICTC), was in the final stages of developing the Swahili Large Language Model aimed at advancing the use of artificial intelligence in delivering digital services in Kiswahili.

Officials have framed the model as a tool for digital inclusion, explaining that it would enable all citizens, including those in rural areas, to access ICT services powered by artificial intelligence in a language they understand.

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