Covid-19 Ravage Tanzania Tourism and Logistic Sectors

The East African Business Council (EABC), the apex body of the private sector in East Africa, ha recently conducted a survey asking its members, and non-members, how Covid-19 affected their business cash flows in their respective sectors.

The findings, published in the report “EABC Snapshot Survey On The Impact Of Covid-19 On Business And Investment In The East African Community Region” show that tourism, logistics, and retail suffered a significant reduction of cash flow of 92%, 75%, and 63%, respectively.

Other sectors affected include real estate, finance, construction, events management, ICT, manufacturing, and consultancy.

However, the pharmaceutical sector has recorded zero effect on cash flow, attributed to the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the demand for pharmaceutical products.

The reduction of cash flows may lead to the closure of businesses and investment projects and increase the rate of unemployment, EABC indicates.

Many of the respondents may lay off staff: 45.5% are still in a dilemma, while 36.4% have decided to lay off staff and 18.2% will not lay off their staff.

The spread of Covid-19 has also generated substantial uncertainty for EAC businesses, which may cause the closure of business and investments.

41.2% of the respondents said their business maybe not sustainable for more than six months, while 29.4% said their business may sustain between six months and one year. Few said their business will be able to sustain if the situation of Covid-19 pandemic continues.

The survey also asked the private sector what would be appropriate measures that the EAC Partner States should take to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 pandemic in the regional businesses.The EABC recommends: