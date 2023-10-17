Serengeti Voted Africa’s Leading National Park For The 5th Time

The Serengeti Park in Tanzania has secured the title of Africa’s Leading National Park category for the 5th consecutive year at the 2023 World Travel Awards.

Among the nominees for the title were the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, the Kruger National Park in South Africa, the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana, the Etosha National Park in Namibia, and the Kidepo Valley National Park in Uganda.

This year, Tanzania also won in the Africa’s Leading Tourist Board category with the Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB), and the Africa’s Leading Luxury Island category with Thanda Island.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

The Serengeti National Park

The Serengeti National Park Spanning across approximately 14,763 square kilometers (5,700 sq mi), the Serengeti National Park is one of the largest national parks in Africa and the largest in Tanzania.

Situated in the Mara and Simiyu regions of northern Tanzania, it borders Kenya and the Masai Mara game reserve.

The Serengeti National Park is considered to be one of the most unique and biodiverse ecosystems on Earth and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Park is famous for its annual migration of over 1.5 million wildebeest and 250,000 zebra, as well as its numerous Nile crocodile and honey badgers.

Visitors can also encounter a diverse range of animals such as lions, leopards, cheetahs, elephants, giraffes, and rhinos.

Additionally, the park is home to more than 500 avian species, encompassing ostriches, vultures, and flamingos.

According to the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), the Serengeti received 1,196,284 visitors in 2019, with an average entrance fee of about USD 70 for foreign visitors.