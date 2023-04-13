Tourist Arrivals to Tanzania Up By +49% in January and February 2023

According to the latest data released by Tanzania’s Bureau of Statistics, in January and February 2023 the number of international visitors to Tanzania reached 290,896.

This is an increase of 95,413 visitors, equivalent to +48.8%, from 195,483 visitors during the corresponding period in 2022.

On the other hand, the number of international visitors entering the country through Zanzibar was 114,169, equivalent to 39.2% of the total international visitors.

The growth in international visitors is attributed to the lifting of lockdowns in most countries, and Tanzania’s continued Government efforts to promote tourism attractions.

The top six source markets from outside of Africa were France with 25,837 visitors followed by Italy (18,556), Unites States of America (16,567), Germany (15,705), Poland (12,369) and the United Kingdom (10,657).

Meanwhile, the top six source markets from Africa were Kenya (29,615), Burundi (16,832), Rwanda (7,627), Malawi (6,563), Uganda (6,511) and South Africa (5,196). The top 15 source markets out of 212 recorded 189,005 visitors accounting for 65% of total arrivals.

The majority of international visitors (263,934) to Tanzania came for leisure and holidays accounting for 90.7%; followed by those who came to visit friends and relatives (16,307) accounting for 5.6%.

Other purposes were visitors in transit to other countries were 6,035, accounting for 2.1% and business visitors were 3,418, accounting for 1.2%.