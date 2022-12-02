Air France to Fly to Dar es Salaam From June 2023

Air France recently unveiled the first new routes of its 2023 Summer flight schedule (April October 2023), characterized by increased service to East Africa.

As of 12th June 2023, Air France will inaugurate a new route from Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport to Dar Es Salam Julius Nyerere International Airport as a continuation of the service to Zanzibar Abeid Amani Karume International Airport.

The service will be operated three times per week by a Boeing 787-9, equipped with 30 seats in Business, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 225 seats in Economy.

Air France Paris-Dar es Salaam flight schedules (local time)

AF876: departs Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 10:20 AM on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and lands in Zanzibar at 8:15 PM. Departs from Zanzibar at 9:45 PM, and lands in Dar Es Salam at 10:20 PM (the same day).

AF876 (same flight number): departs Dar Es Salam at 11:50 PM on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, and lands at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 07:55 AM (the following day).

The new Dar es Salam service will result in increased frequencies between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Zanzibar. Beginning summer of 2023, the archipelago will be serviced three times a week, compared to two in 2022.

Air France will also increase flights to Nairobi (Kenya) and Antananarivo (Madagascar).

As of 12th June 2023, the Kenyan capital will benefit from non-stop service in both directions; with one daily flight to/from Paris Charles de Gaulle, as opposed to the current six flights a week. These flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-9.

Starting summer of 2023, Air France will also offer a denser flight schedule further south between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Antananarivo (Madagascar) with five non-stop weekly flights compared to the current four.