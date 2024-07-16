AGRA Commits $40 Million to Strengthen Tanzania’s Agricultural and Livestock Sectors

Dar es Salaam hosted the Tanzania Food Systems Partners Dialogue and Workshop on July 11, 2024, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss the future of Tanzania’s food systems and identify critical investment opportunities.

A central highlight of the workshop which included government officials, private sector representatives, farmer organizations, and development partners, was the launch of the “Agenda 10/30 Investment Roadmap for Accelerating Agricultural Growth in Tanzania.”

The 10/30 roadmap aims to guide substantial investments necessary for agricultural transformation, with an estimated total cost of 33 trillion Tanzanian shillings.

The investment will be shared among the government, private sector, and donors, marking a collaborative approach to addressing the country’s agricultural challenges.

Government Contribution : 18 trillion Tanzanian shillings, focusing on fertilizer, improved seed subsidies, mechanization, and irrigation.

: 18 trillion Tanzanian shillings, focusing on fertilizer, improved seed subsidies, mechanization, and irrigation. Private Sector Contribution : 15 trillion Tanzanian shillings, aimed at enhancing fertilizers, seeds, mechanization, pesticides, and storage solutions.

: 15 trillion Tanzanian shillings, aimed at enhancing fertilizers, seeds, mechanization, pesticides, and storage solutions. Donor Contributions: 348 billion Tanzanian shillings, allocated to farmer mobilization, extension services, marketing, and research initiatives.

During the event, AGRA (Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa) pledged $40 million under the “Building a Better Tomorrow” initiative to support Tanzania’s agricultural and livestock sectors. This investment is expected to drive significant growth and development within these key areas.

AGRA’s commitment includes:

Financial Support : A $40 million investment aimed at strengthening Tanzania’s agricultural and livestock sectors.

: A $40 million investment aimed at strengthening Tanzania’s agricultural and livestock sectors. Sustainable Technologies : Collaboration with the government and the National Seed Investment Plan to introduce and support sustainable farming technologies.

: Collaboration with the government and the National Seed Investment Plan to introduce and support sustainable farming technologies. Inclusive Markets and Food Security : Strategies to enhance food security, create job opportunities, and improve market access, ensuring Tanzania can meet its food needs and achieve a surplus.

: Strategies to enhance food security, create job opportunities, and improve market access, ensuring Tanzania can meet its food needs and achieve a surplus. Sector Support: Assistance to the Agricultural Transformation Office (ATO) and the Presidential Fertilizer Advisory Council (PFADC) to improve resource generation and coordination, supported by increased government budget allocations.

H.E. Hailemariam Dessalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia and board chair of AGRA, noted the importance of modernizing agriculture and engaging the youth to ensure sustainable and profitable practices in the sector.

The workshop also addressed critical challenges such as access to land, technology, financial capital, and reliable markets for young farmers. Minister of Agriculture Hon. Hussein Bashe underscored the need for reforms in financial systems to facilitate access to agricultural loans and support for youth engagement in farming.

Key outcomes from the workshop included:

Youth Engagement : Strategies to attract young people to agriculture by overcoming barriers and modernizing the sector.

: Strategies to attract young people to agriculture by overcoming barriers and modernizing the sector. Climate Resilience : Investing in productive agriculture, water conservation, and sustainable farming to enhance resilience against climate change.

: Investing in productive agriculture, water conservation, and sustainable farming to enhance resilience against climate change. Collaboration: Strengthening cooperation between the government and private sector to improve the business environment for farmers.

The workshop provided a foundation for further collaboration and set the stage for upcoming international events, such as the Africa Food Systems Forum, COP29, and UNFSS+4. It also aligned with recent global discussions and milestones, reinforcing Tanzania’s commitment to achieving food security and a resilient agricultural sector.