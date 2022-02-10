Tanzania to Increase Avocado’s Productivity and Improve Seeding

The Minister of Agriculture of Tanzania Hussein Bashe recently said that the government is working to invest in research and improved seedlings to enhance avocado’s farming productivity up to 140,000 tonnes per year by 2025.

“We will soon launch new guidelines to stimulate smart avocado farming in the country,” he said.

The government, in collaboration with the private sector, will produce improved avocado seedlings and supply them to farmers in various regions, capacitating them with the necessary know-how to grow them with improved yields.

The government is mapping out key regions in the country to supply them with improved seeds and identified the regions of Iringa, Kilimanjaro, Njombe, and Dar es Salaam, for storage and packaging of avocados.

Minister Bashe stressed that avocado farming is a key element in the fight against poverty and that the government is committed to supporting farmers tap into the avocado global market.

Tanzania is the third largest avocado produce in Africa, after South Africa and Kenya. The Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA) estimates the country’s avocado annual production to be about 7,000 tonnes.

According to the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), in 2018 Tanzania exported 7,551 tons with a total value of USD 8.5 million to Europe, Africa, and Asia.