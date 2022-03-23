Tanzania Electronic Investment Window Ready By July 2022, Ministry Says

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Godius Kahyarara, recently told the media that the Tanzania Electronic Investment Window (TeIW) will become fully operational on 1st July 2022.

The initiative will bring under once window several government institutions including the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), the National Identification Authority (NIDA), the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Business Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA), Immigration, Labour Office, and Land ministry.

And at a later stage, it will also include the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA), the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA), the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO), and the National Environment Management Council (NEMC).

TeIW is expected to solve problems prospective investors face, particularly in lodging applications and the issuance of investment registration permits, by simplifying procedures since all services will be provided through a single window, Kahyarara explained.

Accordingly, foreign and local investors will be able to obtain all the necessary permits within seven working days, down from the current 14. And this is expected to attract more investors to Tanzania.