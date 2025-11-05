EU Raises Concern Over Tanzania’s 2025 Election Irregularities, SADC Says Voters Could Not Express Their Will, Process Failed to Comply with AU Principles

The European Union (EU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have both issued statements expressing serious concern over the conduct of Tanzania’s 2025 general election, citing violence, intimidation, and the absence of a level political playing field.

On 2 November 2025, the European Union (EU) issued a statement from Brussels, saying it “takes note” of the official results but expressing deep concern about the overall process.

The EU cited reports of fatalities, injuries, and irregularities during the election and pointed to a lack of a level playing field characterized by abductions, disappearances, and restrictions on democratic freedoms.

It called on authorities to exercise maximum restraint, release detained politicians, and conduct transparent and fair trials for those arrested.

The EU also urged the Tanzanian government to launch investigations into alleged human rights abuses and to engage in open and inclusive dialogue with opposition parties and civil society to restore trust.

On 3 November 2025, the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) released its preliminary statement in Dar es Salaam, concluding that the 2025 general election “fell short of the requirements of the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.”

Headed by former Speaker of the Malawi Parliament Richard Msowoya, the mission deployed 80 observers across 27 of Tanzania’s 31 regions.

Observers faced obstruction from security forces in some areas, had their documents seized in Tanga, and were forced to delete photographs related to their work.

The mission noted widespread police presence, extremely low voter turnout, and an internet shutdown that prevented observation of vote counting.

It noted numerous irregularities, including incidents of violence, intimidation of voters, and restrictions on observers.



In its conclusion, SADC stated that “in most areas, voters could not express their democratic will,” urging Tanzanians to voice concerns through legal channels and calling for constitutional and electoral reforms to ensure transparency, judicial oversight, and inclusiveness in future polls.

Following the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021), a final report will be issued within thirty (30) days of this Preliminary Statement.

On 5 November 2025, the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) released its Preliminary Statement on the elections, noting a number of issues and concerns.

All polling stations observed exhibited low voter turnout, indicating voter apathy and disengagement from the electoral process.

Observers reported receiving limited cooperation from polling officials, some of whom were reluctant to share information necessary to facilitate the work of accredited observers.

At some polling stations, certain voters were allowed to cast their ballots without their identities being verified against the voter register. These voters were also given multiple ballots and allowed to vote in full view of observers.

The Mission managed to continue observing the voting process at some polling stations but was unable to do so at others due to outbreaks of protests and violence in their deployment areas.

In some cases, observers were instructed to observe voting for only five minutes at each polling station, limiting their access to the process.

During the counting process, several observers were asked to leave polling stations before the completion of the count.

The AUEOM concluded that:

(a) The 2025 Tanzania General Elections did not comply with African Union principles, normative frameworks, and other international obligations and standards for democratic elections.

(b) The environment surrounding the elections—before, during, and immediately after—was not conducive to the peaceful conduct and acceptance of electoral outcomes; and

(c) The preparedness of the electoral commission and other relevant institutions was inadequate to address the challenges that compromised the integrity of the elections.

2025 Tanzania General Election Context

The general election took place on 29 October 2025, with President Samia Suluhu Hassan declared the winner with 97.66% of the vote.

Her party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), in power since independence, dominated the polls after the main opposition leaders were detained or disqualified.

Widespread unrest, internet shutdowns, and communication restrictions have made independent verification of the results and reports of casualties difficult.