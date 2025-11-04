President Samia Suluhu Hassan Inaugurated for Second Term, to Present Five-Year Government Priorities to 13th Parliament

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was inaugurated on 3 November 2025 at Chamwino, Dodoma, following her re-election in Tanzania’s 2025 general election, in which she secured 97.66% of the vote.

In her address, she thanked Tanzanians for their confidence in Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and pledged to lead the nation with unity, peace, and dignity during her second term.

President Hassan began by expressing gratitude to Tanzanians, CCM members, and the National Electoral Commission for what she described as an efficient election process.

She said the election featured 17 presidential candidates from different political parties, and she commended her competitors for conducting their campaigns peacefully and “with democratic maturity.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several heads of state and dignitaries from neighboring countries and was held at a military installation in Dodoma, the capital, rather than the usual public stadium, and was closed to the general public while streamed live on state TV.

Addressing recent unrest, President Hassan condemned the post-election violence that occurred in some urban areas, describing it as contrary to Tanzania’s tradition of peace.

She said some of those arrested for involvement in the disturbances were found to be from outside the country and instructed security and defense agencies to restore calm.

She warned individuals accused of inciting violence that “dialogue yields solidarity,” urging Tanzanians to choose peace and restraint over anger and division.

The president also acknowledged the presence of international and regional election observers, including delegations from the African Union (AU), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the East African Community (EAC), and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

She thanked them for their participation and noted that their comments had been received with respect. Quoting former President Benjamin Mkapa, Hassan said Tanzania would “humbly accept praise where due” and “consider advice” from observers to improve future electoral processes.

Hassan reiterated her government’s commitment to the 4R philosophy—Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms, and Reconstruction—which, she said, will continue guiding national unity efforts.

She emphasized that her inauguration was “not a celebration for winners” but a constitutional event marking the beginning of a renewed responsibility to deliver development, stability, and dignity to all Tanzanians.

Hassan urged citizens to reject division and violence, uphold peace, and embrace mutual respect, stating that “democracy is not measured by who wins the election, but by how we handle our affairs after the election.”

The president concluded by reaffirming her pledge to serve all Tanzanians equally and announced that detailed plans for her government’s priorities over the next five years will be presented in the inaugural address to the 13th Parliament.