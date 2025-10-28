East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Construction Reaches 72% Completion

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project has reached 72% completion, according to the latest newsletter released by the company covering Q3 of 2025.

Pipeline Progress Summary

Pipeline construction activities are progressing across all 3 lots during Quarter 3.

Lot 1: Lake Albert, Bullisa District, Uganda to Mutukula Boarder, Kyotera District, Uganda.

Lot 2: Mutukula Boarder, Kyotera District Uganda, to Igugono, Singida Region, Tanzania.

Lot 3: Igugono, Singida Region Tanzania, to Chongoleani, Tanga Region Tanzania.

To date, 800 km of pipeline has been welded, 300 km coated with Liquid Epoxy, and 115 km lowered into the ground. Works commenced for the installation of High high-voltage cables along the pipeline route.

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) at the Sigi River is ongoing, 38-inch, 44-inch and 50-inch reaming works were completed during the quarter, and works commenced for the 54-inch reaming in preparation for the pipe to be pulled through.

Marine Terminal & Tanks Progress Summary

Marine Terminal progress is at 38.5%. Works commenced for the erection of steel structures of the Power Generator Building. Nitrogen and Deluge Skids were installed on foundations.

Storage Tanks progress is at 83%. Tank A completed hydrotesting and was ready for dewatering into Tank B.

Tank B completed roof drainage system welding, and the pre-Hydrotest punch list was cleared. Preparation is ongoing for the hydrotest to commence.

Tank C floating roof plates and attachments welding is ongoing. Tank D is finalising the erection and welding of floating roof attachments, piping erection, and welding works commenced.

Jetty Progress Summary

The Jetty is the pipeline marine export terminal infrastructure at the Tanga Port in Tanzania, which will serve as the offshore loading facility where crude oil transported through EACOP will be loaded into crude oil export tankers.

The construction of the Jetty achieved significant milestones in Quarter 3 with the launching girder completing piling activities in the shallow area and the completion of trestle installations in the deep area.

180 piles and 110 crossheads had been installed in the deeper and shallower water. Pre-fabricated modules to form the trestle are also being installed in the deep and shallow water. At the end of the quarter, 97 modules had been installed.

At the Abutment in Chongoleani, concrete casting was completed for Bents 95 to 99. Rock placing is ongoing.

Commenting on the progress, John Bosco Habumugisha, General Manager Uganda for EACOP, wrote in his message: “The period from July to September has been marked by steady advancement across our operations. In this past quarter, we have deepened our collaboration with local communities, reinforced our environmental and safety commitments, and remained focused on ensuring that every step forward brings long-term benefits to the people of Uganda and Tanzania and the East African Region.”