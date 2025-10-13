Exploration at Eyasi Wembere Basin Confirms Potential Oil Deposits

Ongoing research under the Eyasi Wembere strategic oil and gas exploration project in northern Tanzania has confirmed promising geological indicators of oil and gas deposits in the basin.

The findings were revealed during a visit by the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Dr. James Mataragio, to inspect the progress of the project in Karatu District, Arusha Region.

Dr. Mataragio said the exploration work, which began in 2015, has involved the collection and analysis of geological data to identify rock formations with the potential to trap hydrocarbons.

He stated: “The exploration activities for this project started in 2015. We have been collecting various data related to the presence of oil and gas, and after analysis, we confirmed that this basin has rock layers capable of storing oil.”

He explained that the initial aerial survey and shallow drilling phase cost about TZS 8 billion, while the first seismic data phase covering 260 kilometers cost approximately TZS 10 billion.

“The second phase of seismic exploration covers 914 kilometers at a cost of TZS 43 billion, of which 430 kilometers, equivalent to 47%, have already been completed,” he added.

Dr. Mataragio highlighted the economic impact of potential oil discovery, saying: “Once the country secures its own oil resources, we will reduce the cost of importing petroleum and save foreign exchange currently used to buy oil abroad.”

He further noted that about 90% of the personnel implementing this project are Tanzanians, emphasizing local participation and skill development.

Following the inspection, Dr. Mataragio directed the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and the contractor, African Geographical Services (AGS), to complete the second phase before April 2026 and continue work during the rainy season.

The TPDC Director of Exploration, Development, and Production of Oil and Gas, geologist Paschal Njiko, said: “TPDC is conducting exploration in this basin in collaboration with local contractor AGS. We have received the directives from the Deputy Permanent Secretary and will ensure the second phase is completed on time.”

AGS Chairman Salum Haji added: “We recognize the importance of this project to the nation and are committed to completing the exploration as scheduled.”

The Eyasi Wembere Basin

The Eyasi Wembere Basin, part of the East African Rift System, is among several sedimentary basins in Tanzania considered prospective for oil and gas, alongside the Rukwa, Mandawa, and Ruhuhu basins.

The basin covers approximately 10,634.9 square kilometers across one of the frontier areas within the rift system, the basin’s geology closely resembles that of successful petroleum provinces such as Uganda’s Albertine Graben and Kenya’s Lokichar Basin, where significant oil discoveries have been made.

The basin’s proximity to the Hoima-Tanga oil pipeline further reduces economic risk by facilitating cost-effective crude oil transportation and enhancing the potential for future commercialization.