Tanzania GDP Grew By +4.9% in Q4 2021

During the fourth quarter of 2021, Tanzania’s Gross Domestic Product (QGDP) in absolute terms at current prices increased to TZS 43.4 trillion up from TZS 40.4 trillion recorded in the corresponding quarter in 2020.

Meanwhile, QGDP at 2015 constant prices also increased to TZS 36.9 trillion up in 2021 from TZS 35.2 trillion in the period under review in 2020, equivalent to a growth of +4.9%.

This is slightly higher than the growth of 4.8% achieved in the corresponding period in 2020.

The information was included in the latest Highlights of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) of Tanzania of April 2022.

Contribution to Growth – Q4 2021

The report highlights the economic activities that significantly contributed to the growth, namely: Agriculture (23.2%), Construction (12.5%), Trade and Repair (9.0%); Manufacturing (8.4%), Mining and Quarrying (6.4%); Public Administration and Defense (5.8%); and Finance and Insurance (5.6%).

Growth by Economic Activities – Q4 2021

During the period of October to December 2021, Other Social Services which include Arts and entertainment; and Activities of Households as an Employer recorded the highest growth rate of +11.7%.

Following were Accommodation and Food Services (+11.3%); Electricity Supply (+10.6%), Information and Communication (+9.3); Finance and Insurance (+8.7%); Public Administration and Defense (+7.4%); and Mining and Quarrying (+7.0%).