Tanzania’s GDP Grew by 4.8% in Q2 2022

The central Bank of Tanzania (BOT) reveals that in the second quarter of 2022 (April-June) the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached TZS 34.9 trillion (at constant 2015 prices).

This is equivalent to a GDP growth rate of 4.8% when compared to a GDP of TZS 33.3 trillion in Q2 2021.

Tanzania’s GDP by Economic Activity, Q2 2022

During the period of April to June 2022, Services account for 39.2% of Tanzania’s GDP, followed by Industry and Construction (29.6%), and Agriculture (25.3%).

The sectors that contributed most to the country’s GDP were Construction (15.8%), Trade and Repair (8.3%), Transport and Storage (8.0%), Manufacturing (7.8%), Mining and Quarrying (4.8%), and Financial & Insurance (3.5%).