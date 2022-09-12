Tanzania’s Annual Inflation Increases to 4.6% in August 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of August 2022 has slightly increased to 4.6% from 4.5% recorded in July 2022.

The overall index went up from 103.80 in August 2021 to 108.63 in August 2022.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for August 2022 has increased to 7.8% from 6.5% recorded in July 2022.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for August 2022 has decreased to 3.4% from 3.8% recorded in July 2022.

Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for August 2022, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – August 2022

The National Consumer Price Index between July and August 2022 has decreased from 109.05 recorded in July 2022 to 108.63 recorded in August 2022.

The decrease in the overall index is attributed to the price decrease of some food items.

Some food items that contributed to a decrease in the index include: rice by 0.6%, finger millet grains by 0.3%, poultry, live by 2.0%, meat by 0.7%, fresh fish by 2.3%, sardines (dagaa) dried by 2.4%, sunflower oil by 1.4%, fruits by 4.0%, vegetables by 3.6%, potatoes/ Irish potatoes by 6.0%, sweet potatoes by 3.0%, fresh cassava by 3.2%, cocoyams by 4.6%, lentils, dried by 1.4%, peas, dried by 1.4% and dried cassava by 0.8%.