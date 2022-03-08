Tanzania Annual Inflation Down to 3.7% in February 2022

TOPICS:
Tanzania Inflation February 2022

March 8, 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of February 2022 has decreased to 3.7% from 4% that was recorded in January 20212

The overall index went up from 102.44 recorded in February 2021 to 106.20 in February 2022.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for February 2022 has decreased to 6.1% from 6.3% recorded in January 2022.

The Annual Inflation Rate for all items without Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for February 2022 has also decreased to 2.7% from 3.1% recorded in January 2022.

Table 1: Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for February 2022, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – February 2022

The National Consumer Price Index between January and February 2022 has increased from 105.59 recorded in January 2022 to 106.20 in February; 2022.

The increase of the overall index is attributed to a price increase for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase of the index include: wheat grains by 1.8%, rice by 3.1%, finger Millet grains by 1.3%, maize grains by 5.2%, wheat flour by 1.1%, maize flour by 1.4%, fresh fish by 3.5%, cooking oil by 1.8% and round potatoes by 3.1%.

On the other hand, some non-food items that contributed to an increase of the index include; actual rentals paid by tenants by 1.0%, products and materials for maintenance of the dwelling by 2.4%, and charcoal by 1.2%.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles