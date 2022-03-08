Tanzania Annual Inflation Down to 3.7% in February 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of February 2022 has decreased to 3.7% from 4% that was recorded in January 20212

The overall index went up from 102.44 recorded in February 2021 to 106.20 in February 2022.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for February 2022 has decreased to 6.1% from 6.3% recorded in January 2022.

The Annual Inflation Rate for all items without Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for February 2022 has also decreased to 2.7% from 3.1% recorded in January 2022.

Table 1: Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for February 2022, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – February 2022

The National Consumer Price Index between January and February 2022 has increased from 105.59 recorded in January 2022 to 106.20 in February; 2022.

The increase of the overall index is attributed to a price increase for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase of the index include: wheat grains by 1.8%, rice by 3.1%, finger Millet grains by 1.3%, maize grains by 5.2%, wheat flour by 1.1%, maize flour by 1.4%, fresh fish by 3.5%, cooking oil by 1.8% and round potatoes by 3.1%.

On the other hand, some non-food items that contributed to an increase of the index include; actual rentals paid by tenants by 1.0%, products and materials for maintenance of the dwelling by 2.4%, and charcoal by 1.2%.