Tanzania Annual Inflation Stayed at 3% in January 2024

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for January 2024 has stagnated at 3.0% as it was recorded in December 2023.

Meanwhile, the overall National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) went up from 110.81 recorded in January 2023 to 114.09 in January 2024.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for January 2024 has decreased to 1.5% from 2.3% which was recorded in December 2023.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for January 2024 has also decreased to 2.8% from 3.3% that was recorded in December 2023.

Monthly Consumer Price Index December 2023-January 2024

The National Consumer Price Index between December 2023 and January 2024 has increased by 0.7%. The increase in the overall index is attributed to price increases for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include sorghum flour by 3.9%, fresh sardines by 0.8%, dried sardines by 2.6%, round potatoes by 1.6%, dried peas by 0.8%, and dried cowpeas by 0.6%.

Some Non-Food items that contributed to an increase in the index include; kerosene by 1.7%, firewood by 3.9%, charcoal by 4.0%, health services by 0.7%, passenger transport by road by 2.1%, passenger transport by taxi by 2.2%, transportation of pupils by school bus between their homes and school by 9.2%, education services (school fees) by 1.6%, food and beverage serving services by 1.4%, and personal care by 2.2%.