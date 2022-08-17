Tanzania’s Annual Inflation Increases to 4.5% in July 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of July 2022 has increased to 4.5% from 4.4% recorded in June 2022.

The overall index went up from 104.32 recorded in July 2021 to 109.05 in July 2022.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for July 2022 has increased to 6.5% from 5.9% recorded in June 2022.

On the other hand, Annual Inflation Rate for all items without Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for July 2022 has slightly decreased to 3.8% from 3.9% recorded in June 2022.

Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for July 2022, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – July 2022

The National Consumer Price Index between June and July 2022 has increased from 108.93 recorded in June 2022 to 109.05 recorded in July 2022.

The increase in the overall index is attributed to the price increases for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to the increase in the index include: – rice by 1.3%, maize grains by 9.6%, wheat flour by 0.2%, maize flour by 4.7%, dried sardines by 2.3%, fruits by 0.5%, and cooking banana by 1.0%.

On the other hand, some Non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: – kerosene by 2.0% and petrol by 2.6%.