Tanzania Annual Inflation Down to 3.3% in July 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of July 2023 decreased to 3.3% from 3.6% recorded in June 2023.

Meanwhile, the overall index went up from 109.05 recorded in July 2022 to 112.67 in July 2023.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for July 2023 has decreased to 6.1% from 7.8% recorded in June 2023.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for July 2023 increased to 2.2% from 1.8% recorded in June 2023.

Monthly Consumer Price Index June 2023 – July 2023

The National Consumer Price Index for July 2023 has decreased to 112.67 from 112.81 which was recorded in June 2023.

The decrease in the overall index is attributed to price decreases for food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to a decrease in the index include wheat grains by 2.4%, rice by 3.5%, maize grains by 4.4%, maize flour by 6.5%, freshwater fish by 1.4%, dried sardines by 2.2%, sunflower oil by 0.4, groundnuts by 5.1%, round potatoes by 4.3%, sweet potatoes by 5.5%, fresh cassava by 3.8%, dried beans by 5.5%, dried lentils by 1.0%, dried peas by 2.3%, dried cowpeas by 4.3% and cassava flour by 3.8%.

On the other hand, some non-food items that contributed to a decrease in the index include kerosene by 0.1%, firewood by 2.3%, wood charcoal by 0.6%, diesel by 5.2%, and petrol by 4.5%.