Tanzania Annual Inflation Stagnated at 3.2% in November 2023, Kerosene Up by 8.8%

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for November 2023 remained at 3.2%, the same rate recorded in October 2023.

Meanwhile, the overall index went up from 109.16 recorded in November 2022 to 112.67 in November 2023.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for November 2023 decreased to 3.7% from 4.5% which was recorded in October 2023.

The Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for November 2023 has increased to 3.0% from 2.6% which was recorded in October 2023.

Monthly Consumer Price Index October-November 2023

The National Consumer Price Index for November 2023 has increased to 112.67 from 112.18 which was recorded in October 2023.

The increase in the overall index is mainly attributed to the price increase for some food and non-food items. Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: wheat grains by 1.4%, rice by 2.0%, sorghum by 2.7%, finger millet grains by 2.1%, sardines by 1.0%, sunflower oil by 1.3%, fruits by 1.6%, groundnut by 0.7%, vegetables by 2.2%, Irish potatoes by 0.6%, sweet potatoes by 0.4%, cooking bananas by 4.1%, spotted bean by 0.9%, soya

beans by 2.4%, dried lentils by 2.0%, dry cassava by 2.2%, and flour of cassava by 3.0%.

On the other hand, some non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 0.8%, clothing materials by 0.1%, garments for men by 0.4%, garments for women by 0.6%, garments for children by 0.6%, footwear for men by 0.8%, footwear for women by 0.4%, products and materials for the maintenance of the dwelling by 0.5%, kerosene by 8.8%, firewood by 5.7%, charcoal by 6.2%, household furniture by 1.0%, recreation, sport and culture by 0.6%, and accommodation services in hotels/Lorges/GuestHouse by 0.6%.