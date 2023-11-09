Tanzania Annual Inflation Decreased to 3.2% in October 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) revealed that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of October 2023 decreased to 3.2% from 3.3% recorded in September 2023.

Meanwhile, the overall index went up from 108.73 recorded in October 2022 to 112.18 in October 2023.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for October 2023 decreased to 4.5% from 5.6% recorded in September 2023.

The Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for October 2023 has increased to 2.6% from 2.4% recorded in September 2023.

Monthly Consumer Price Index September – October 2023



The National Consumer Price Index for October 2023 has decreased to 112.18 from 112.35, recorded in September 2023.

The decrease of the overall index is mainly attributed to price decreases for some food items.

Some food items that contributed to a decrease in the index include: wheat grains by 1.3%, finger millet grains by 0.4%, maize grains by 1.8%, wheat flour by 0.4%, sorghum flour by 3.6%, fresh fish by 1.0%, dried sardines by 1.2%, fruit by 3.2%, round potatoes by 3.7%, fresh cassava by 1.5%, dried beans by 1.5%, dried lentils by 1.0%, dried cowpeas by 1.4% and dry cassava by 1.1%.