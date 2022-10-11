Tanzania’s Annual Inflation Increases to 4.8% in September 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of September 2022 has increased to 4.8% from 4.6% recorded in August 2022.

The overall index went up from 103.71 recorded in September 2021 to 108.73 in September 2022.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for September 2022 has increased to 8.3% from 7.8% recorded in August 2022.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for September 2022 has increased to 3.5% from 3.4% recorded in August 2022.

Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for September 2022, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – September 2022

The National Consumer Price Index between August and September 2022 has increased from 108.63 recorded in August 2022 to 108.73 recorded in September 2022.

The increase in the overall index is attributed to a price increase for some food items and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: rice by 0.3%, maize grains by 4.5%, wheat flour by 0.2%, maize flour by 3.2%, freshwater fish by 1.2%, dried sardines by 2.0%, dried coconuts by 3.0%, groundnuts (husked) by 1.3%, dried beans by 4.2%, and spotted beans by 4.9%.

On the other hand, some non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index

include: clothing materials by 0.6%, garments for men by 0.5%, footwear for men by 0.2%, products and materials for the maintenance of the dwelling by 1.4%, and liquefied hydrocarbons by 0.4%.