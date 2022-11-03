Tanzanian Population Reaches 61 M, +37% in 10 Years

The President of Tanzania Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan officially presented the release of the 2022 Population and Housing Census on 31st October 2022 in the capital city of Dodoma.

The census shows that Tanzania has a population of 61,741,120 people of which 59,851,347 people are in mainland Tanzania and 1,889,773 people are in Zanzibar.

Dar es Salaam is the most populous region of the country with 5.38 million people, followed by Mwanza with 3.69 inhabitants.

Out of 61,741,120 people, women are 31,687,990 equal to 51% and men are 30,053,130 equal to 49%.

Just ten years ago when the latest census was released, Tanzania had a population of 44,928,923, so there has been an increase of 16,812,197 people, which corresponds to a growth of +3.2% per year between 2012 and 2022.

During the presentation of the census, President Samia explained that the results will be used by the government to formulate and implement sectoral development policies and plans at all levels of the public administration.

“Such population might not be a big deal for a huge country like ours, but it’s a burden when it comes to allocating resources and delivering social services. We need to start preparing development projects for these people and make necessary reforms in our policies,” she said.

Tanzanian Population Growth Projections

According to the World Population Prospects 2022 of the United Nations, more than half of the projected increase in global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in just eight countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and, anzania.

The populations of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania are expected to grow rapidly, between 2% and 3% per year over the 2022-2050 period.