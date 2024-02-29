TIC Records $422 Million in Investments for January 2024, Marking a Year-on-Year Surge of 246%

The Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) has released its Investment Bulletin for January 2024 which indicates that a total of 52 projects worth USD 422.15 million in capital were registered by the agency.

These projects are expected to generate 7,220 new jobs.

In comparison, in the previous month (December 2023), TIC registered 51 projects worth USD 272.69 million, and in the same period in 2023 (January 2023), it registered 23 projects worth USD 122.01 million.

In January 2024, the manufacturing sector recorded a significant performance of 25 registered projects with an estimated capital of USD 110.13 million, followed by the tourism (USD 29.66 million), and agriculture sectors (USD 22.27 million).

The top three sources of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in January 2024 were Mauritius, China, and India.

The investment projects were primarily concentrated in Dar es Salaam, which attracted 30 projects, followed by Arusha (22 projects).