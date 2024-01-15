Tanzania Investment Centre Initiates Investment Promotion Roadshow in China

The Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) has commenced its investment promotion roadshow in China, with its first event taking place in Guangzhou on January 12, 2024.

This roadshow, a collaborative effort with Yingke Law Firm and representatives from SINO TAN and MODERN Industrial Parks, is part of Tanzania’s strategy to attract international investments.

A significant meeting at the consulate office in Guangzhou marked the beginning of the roadshow. The TIC team, including H.E. Khamis Mussa Omar, Ambassador of Tanzania to China, and Consulate General Khatibu Makenga, met with partners from Yingke Law Firm.

During the meeting, they discussed the objectives and plans for the China investment roadshow, setting the stage for a series of engagements aimed at promoting investment opportunities in Tanzania.

Additionally, the Tanzanian delegation’s visit to MEDIPARK in the Baoshan District. This area, known for its pharmaceutical companies such as Gem Pharmatech, Cheerland Biotechnology, and Medipark Lab, offered insights into potential sectors for investment.

The delegation’s discussions with these companies focused on exploring opportunities for them to establish their presence in Tanzania.

TIC explains that the Guangzhou event was a success, drawing the interest of over 50 potential investors. These interactions provided clarity on investment processes in Tanzania and opened doors for future collaborations.

TIC is keen to attract USD 3 billion worth of investment from China annually by end of 2025.

As the roadshow progresses, the Tanzania Investment Centre anticipates building on the momentum generated in Guangzhou, further enhancing Tanzania’s appeal as an investment destination.