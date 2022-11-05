Tanzania Sign 15 Strategic Agreements With China, Including Avocado Exports

Following the invitation of the President of China Xi Jinping, the President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan made a state visit to Beijing from 2nd to 4th November 2022.

The two presidents held talks to elevate their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

After the talks, they witnessed the signing of 15 bilateral cooperation documents covering trade, investment, development cooperation, digital economy, green development, and blue economy.

The agreements include a protocol on Inspection, Quarantine, and Veterinary Sanitary Requirements for WildAquatic Products to be exported from Tanzania to China, and a protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements for the Export of Fresh Avocado Fruits from Tanzania to China.

The two heads of state also witnessed the signing of a draft loan agreement for the Zanzibar International Airport Terminal II project, worth around USD 56.72 million.

Tanzania will also receive a grant of 100 million RMB (around USD 13.8 million) from China as part of an Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation.

China and Tanzania

China is a leading source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Tanzania, with 1,098 investment projects in the country worth USD 9.6 billion to date.

President Samia’s visit is the first to be made by a senior leader from the African continent since President Xi Jinping was reelected Secretary General of the Chinese Communist Party for a third term.

It is also one of the first visits by national leaders since the outbreak of Covid-19 in December 2019.